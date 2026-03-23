Weighing Whether Firing Davis Is Right Move for UNC

In the wake of the North Carolina offseason, the biggest question is whether head coach Hubert Davis will return, and, if not, when the timeline for his departure will be announced.

With the sports world so worried about the timeline and when his firing could take place, it has caused people to skim over the question of whether or not his firing is actually justified.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In five seasons with the Tar Heels, Davis has led Carolina to the National Championship as an 8-seed in 2022, earned a 1-seed in 2024, and achieved a successful overall win percentage, with a record of 125-54 as head coach.

On the other side of the coin, Davis led the Tar Heels to be the first team to miss the tournament after ranking No. 1 in the preseason poll in 2023, an 11-seed and member of the First Four, and most recently a 6-seed in 2026.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Giving the benefit of the doubt may be difficult for Tar Heel fans, but it’s only fair that we look at all the details before determining the desire for Hubert Davis and Carolina’s future.

CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein encouraged fans and analysts to look at the full story before taking a stance on Hubert Davis:

"Hubert Davis, when he had his full roster intact, did a great job this season returning North Carolina to prominence."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rothstein may have a point. When the Tar Heels were full strength, there was a lot of promise in Chapel Hill. No coach can predict injuries, especially not ones that occur to your superstar player like Caleb Wilson.

Before Caleb Wilson’s injury, the Tar Heels were 19-5 in those 24 games, with wins coming from prominent opponents too such as Duke, Kansas, Virginia and Kentucky. It’s easy to see where Rothstein is coming from.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Had the tournament taken place before Wilson’s injury, Carolina would’ve likely been labeled as a 4 seed or higher, greatly improving their chance of moving on to the round of 32.

However, other coaches across the country had to deal with similar situations and still exceeded expectations without their star player. Take Grant McCasland and Texas Tech, for example, with JT Toppin going down with an ACL tear mid-season, the Red Raiders were still able to grab a 5 seed and advanced to the second round, a feat Carolina could not accomplish.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images