Evaluating Hubert Davis’ Track Record in NCAA Tournament at UNC
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Hubert Davis’ North Carolina Tar Heels were bounced early from the NCAA Tournament once again this season, falling to the 11th-seeded VCU Rams in an overtime loss in the Round of 64 despite holding a 19-point lead at one point.
The loss continues a worrisome trend of North Carolina’s shortcomings in the tournament under Davis's helm. As such, the university is currently evaluating his future with the team and will make a decision later this week. Here’s a look at Davis’ NCAA Tournament resume as head coach of the Tar Heels.
2022: UNC Makes National Championship Game With Exciting Run
In Davis’s first season at the helm, the Tar Heels looked primed to continue their dominance in the college basketball sphere. UNC — an 8 seed in the tournament that season — made an exhilarating run to the national championship game, including a win over Duke in the Final Four.
Despite holding a 40-25 lead at halftime, the Tar Heels would go on to lose 72-69 to 1-seed Kansas. Nonetheless, the future of UNC basketball looked bright with Davis at the helm after this run.
2023: UNC Misses NCAA Tournament After Being Preseason No. 1
How would Davis’ Tar Heels give their fans an encore after an exciting run the year prior? By missing the NCAA Tournament completely.
The Tar Heels became the first team in the expansion era to go from the preseason #1 in the AP Poll to missing the tournament entirely. UNC finished with a 20-13 overall record, 11-9 in ACC play, and declined an invitation to the NIT.
2024: Tar Heels Get Back to the Tournament, Lose in Sweet Sixteen
The 2023-24 season would prove to go a little bit better than the year prior. The Tar Heels would enter the tournament as a 1 seed for the first time since 2019 and would advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
They’d go on to a close one to Alabama by a score of 89-87, but the season as a whole could be considered a success after a forgettable 2023 campaign.
2025: Tar Heels Lose in the First Round After Rocky Season
This is where things start to go a bit awry. UNC was ranked inside the top 10 in the AP Poll to begin the season, but slumped to a 20-12 regular season record overall, 13-7 in ACC play. Regardless, they still made the NCAA Tournament as a First Four team despite their up-and-down season, and would have to play their win into the Big Dance.
However, after taking down San Diego State in Dayton to advance to the Round of 64, the Tar Heels would lose 71-64 to Ole Miss, ending yet another promising season in early and disappointing fashion.
2026: Tar Heels Fall in First Round Again
After an exit last year, Davis’ Tar Heels would once again be bounced early, losing 82-78 in overtime to #11 VCU.
The Tar Heels led by as many as 19 despite being without their best player in Caleb Wilson, but couldn’t hold on, leading to yet another crushing tournament loss in the Hubert Davis era.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.