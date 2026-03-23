Evaluating Hubert Davis’ Track Record in NCAA Tournament at UNC

Hubert Davis’ North Carolina Tar Heels were bounced early from the NCAA Tournament once again this season, falling to the 11th-seeded VCU Rams in an overtime loss in the Round of 64 despite holding a 19-point lead at one point.

The loss continues a worrisome trend of North Carolina’s shortcomings in the tournament under Davis's helm. As such, the university is currently evaluating his future with the team and will make a decision later this week. Here’s a look at Davis’ NCAA Tournament resume as head coach of the Tar Heels.

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; An official signals for a jump ball in front of North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

2022: UNC Makes National Championship Game With Exciting Run

In Davis’s first season at the helm, the Tar Heels looked primed to continue their dominance in the college basketball sphere. UNC — an 8 seed in the tournament that season — made an exhilarating run to the national championship game, including a win over Duke in the Final Four.

Despite holding a 40-25 lead at halftime, the Tar Heels would go on to lose 72-69 to 1-seed Kansas. Nonetheless, the future of UNC basketball looked bright with Davis at the helm after this run.

2023: UNC Misses NCAA Tournament After Being Preseason No. 1

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (with clipboard) diagrams a play in the huddle against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How would Davis’ Tar Heels give their fans an encore after an exciting run the year prior? By missing the NCAA Tournament completely.

The Tar Heels became the first team in the expansion era to go from the preseason #1 in the AP Poll to missing the tournament entirely. UNC finished with a 20-13 overall record, 11-9 in ACC play, and declined an invitation to the NIT.

2024: Tar Heels Get Back to the Tournament, Lose in Sweet Sixteen

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 2023-24 season would prove to go a little bit better than the year prior. The Tar Heels would enter the tournament as a 1 seed for the first time since 2019 and would advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

They’d go on to a close one to Alabama by a score of 89-87, but the season as a whole could be considered a success after a forgettable 2023 campaign.

2025: Tar Heels Lose in the First Round After Rocky Season

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) drives against North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is where things start to go a bit awry. UNC was ranked inside the top 10 in the AP Poll to begin the season, but slumped to a 20-12 regular season record overall, 13-7 in ACC play. Regardless, they still made the NCAA Tournament as a First Four team despite their up-and-down season, and would have to play their win into the Big Dance.

However, after taking down San Diego State in Dayton to advance to the Round of 64, the Tar Heels would lose 71-64 to Ole Miss, ending yet another promising season in early and disappointing fashion.

2026: Tar Heels Fall in First Round Again

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After an exit last year, Davis’ Tar Heels would once again be bounced early, losing 82-78 in overtime to #11 VCU.