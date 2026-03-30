Wes Miller Targets Another Tar Heel for Charlotte Staff

While the fans are so focused on possible upcoming transfer portal departures from the current players, the coaching staff is being poached by Wes Miller and the Charlotte 49ers.

Recently, former Tar Heel Wes Miller moved into the role of head coach at the University of North Carolina - Charlotte. One of his first moves as head coach was to hire a former player in Marcus Paige ,who has been an assistant coach for the Tar Heels for the last three seasons, and now will move on to Charlotte after accepting a job on Miller’s staff.

Nov 17, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with Marcus Paige director of team and player development in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Miller Potentially Swiping Another UNC Staffer

Now, it appears as if Miller has his sights set on taking another coach from Chapel Hill. Current UNC assistant Sean May has rumors circulating that he may also be following Miller and Paige to Charlotte, pending an official announcement.

Cameron Williams for The Charlotte Post, the same reporter who announced the Marcus Paige move, announced recently via X that Sean May is expected to make the move out of Chapel Hill.

Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Sean May reacts in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This sets in motion the trend of building a staff in Charlotte full of former Tar Heels. Wes Miller played at James Madison for a year before transferring to Carolina under Roy Williams as a walk-on in the 2003-2004 season. Miller was also with the Tar Heels for their 2005 National Championship-winning season.

Another member of that 2005 National Championship team was none other than Sean May. That makes this move much more sense, as Miller is obviously targeting former players-turned-coaches.

Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Sean May works with the players before the game at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Davis' Firing Cleaning House

Of course, this all ties in to the recent news out of Chapel Hill regarding Hubert Davis’s firing. It was expected we would see some changes, and they have now arrived as players and coaches are exiting Chapel Hill.

Had Davis been retained, we likely would have seen many of these players and coaches also stay with the team. This is one of the known downfalls of major change to any program. For North Carolina’s sake, let’s hope it all works out in the end and the grass is greener on the other side.

Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels assistant coach Sean May talks with guard Caleb Love (2) in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For now, Sean May’s move to Charlotte is nothing but a rumor. No official announcement has been made, and no deal has yet been signed. While it can be difficult to stomach the losses of players and members of the coaching staff, let’s thank them for their contributions to Carolina basketball over many years and always wish them good luck in their future endeavors.