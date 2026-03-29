Marcus Paige To Leave UNC for New Coaching Role

It looks like Hubert Davis won’t be the only coach leaving Chapel Hill this offseason, as assistant coach Marcus Paige has jumped ship to join Wes Miller’s staff at Charlotte.

Paige — who played for the Tar Heels from 2012-2016 — first joined Davis’ staff for the 2023-24 season in a lesser role, before becoming an assistant for the previous two seasons. His departure is likely tied to the firing of Davis, who was let go after five seasons and several disappointing NCAA Tournament results.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

More Internal Coaching Gone

It’s another case of Tar Heel royalty departing from the program. Not only did Paige suit up for the Tar Heels for four seasons, but he was one of their most notable talents. Paige averaged 13.1 points per game and was part of several deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Apr 4, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) reacts before the game against the Villanova Wildcats in the championship game of the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Paige also hit a miraculous three-pointer in the final seconds to tie up the 2016 National Championship game against Villanova, which has gone forgotten in college basketball history, thanks to Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating three-pointer on the following possession, sealing a UNC defeat.

Davis’ firing was met with plenty of criticism from those who felt Davis wasn’t given a fair shake by the university. The Tar Heels made the NCAA Tournament four times during his five-year tenure, but failed to get past the first weekend in each of the last two seasons, leading to the decision to let him go.

Dec 12, 2015; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Javan Felix (3) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige (5) during the second half at the Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Texas beat UNC 84-82. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

In 2026, the Heels blew a 19-point deficit to 11-seed VCU to get bounced in the Round of 64 for the second consecutive season.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Paige Likely Won't Be Only One

Paige is now the second domino to fall after a promising season quickly turned into a disappointment. As one of the top teams in the ACC during the regular season, their hopes of a deep tournament run were derailed by Caleb Wilson’s season-ending thumb injury. Wilson was the team’s best player, leading them in basically every single major category despite being merely a freshman.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Paige and Davis surely won’t be the only coaches who won’t be sticking around with the Tar Heels going forward. The team is likely to search for its next head coach externally, breaking from how they hired Davis, who spent nearly a decade as an assistant under Roy Williams before being promoted to the top position.