What Hubert Davis’ Exit Means for UNC’s Top Recruits

With the news out of Chapel Hill surrounding Hubert Davis’s departure, many new questions arise. Many of the burning questions that fans are eager to find out surround the two top recruits Davis was able to land for the Tar Heels.

During the recruiting season, Davis and the Carolina staff landed commitments from both combo guard Dylan Mingo and small forward Maximo Adams. Both commitments brought extreme promise and excitement to Carolina, as both players were very highly recruited out of high school.

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis during a press conference on Thursday, March 5, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When coaching changes happen in college sports, it unfortunately means commits typically take a second look at their recruitment options. For North Carolina’s sake, let’s hope this situation ends up differently.

Dylan Mingo

PSA Cardinals’ Dylan Mingo (2) shoots the ball during a game at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mingo, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Glen Head, New York, was the highest-ranked recruit the Tar Heels were landing this season. Labeled as a five-star recruit when he committed, he now lands as the eighth overall best player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Since committing in February, Mingo has been an exciting player for Tar Heel fans to follow, as he has greatly elevated their guard play and will round out the projected roster very nicely next season. Now, time will tell if Mingo elects to reopen his recruitment or stay put with Carolina.

Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maximo Adams is a 4-star recruit per 247Sports' rankings, and the 25th player in the class. He comes in as a 6-foot-7 small forward who has been committed to the Tar Heels since November of last year.

A member of the McDonald’s All-American Team, Adams has had fans excited about his arrival to Chapel Hill, and hopefully that still will hold true through this transitional period.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With every coaching change, this kind of thing is expected to take place. If North Carolina can complete their search to fill the position relatively quickly, the recruits may never have to reopen their recruitment, depending on the potential hire.

The best thing Carolina can do now is to get the new coach in the building so he can get Adams and Mingo on the phone and persuade them to stay Tar Heels. This does not mean they need to rush the search along, but to not waste any time, as these players are far too valuable for Carolina to lose.

Dec 2, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the Hubert Davis era coming to a close, the focus now shifts towards which players will shape the framework for the next chapter in Chapel Hill.