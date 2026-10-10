What Isaiah Denis Already Proving for UNC Basketball

Tar Heel fans, the wait is over.

After months of the offseason, we finally got a glimpse of this brand-new roster under Michael Malone, and I think there’s plenty to be excited about.

Welcome to the Court, Isaiah Denis

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) before the game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve been on the Isaiah Denis hype train for a while now, and the sophomore guard finally got his chance to shine in the exhibition win over USC.

It’s hard to believe Denis was deep on the bench last season, especially with the less-than-desirable backcourt the Heels dealt with all season. It would have been great to have a guard like Denis on the team last season...oh wait.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that era behind us, Denis looks poised to have a major impact on this team. While newcomers Terrence Brown and Matt Able seemed to struggle in the win, Denis took his opportunity and ran with it. In the unit he shared the court with, he seemed to be confident and in control all game long.

I have faith that both Brown and Able won’t play like that all season and will bounce back with time. After all, this team is essentially completely new , and it takes time for many of these players to gel.

What Will His Role Be Moving Forward?

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Denis keeps playing that well and the starters continue to provide less-than-desirable production, I imagine it won't take too long for Denis to see the starting lineup.

However, I don’t see it totally that way, and the team may benefit more from having a player like Denis coming off the bench. Denis scored 14 points in 20 minutes and jumped into the action hot off the bench. Few players have that same capability.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) with the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling behind 10-3 in the first half, Denis and Maximo Adams gave the Tar Heels a spark that propelled them back into the game.

Denis’ Thoughts After the Game

I’ve always been a fan of Denis’ game, even with the limited minutes we saw last year, and I always wondered why he never saw the court. In his postgame press conference , he seemed to feel the same way.

"This is definitely personal for me,” Denis said. “I feel like I could've showed a lot last year, and I feel like I wasn't able to do that."

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denis also showed a lot of love for his coach, telling him after the game , “Thank you for taking a chance on me,” to which Malone responded with the same, saying, “No, thank you for taking a chance on me.”

Tar Heels fans should all be glad that Malone valued Denis enough to keep him in Chapel Hill, as he looks to break out in his sophomore season.