UNC Investigation Could Get Even Uglier Following Lombardi Resignation

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program was hit with major news on Thursday.

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi resigned from his role on Thursday amid an investigation. Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave on July 27 before the school launched its investigation three days later.

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Effective September 3, 2026, Michael Lombardi has resigned from his position as General Manager of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s football program. The University will continue its ongoing investigation and will consider all appropriate corrective actions responsive to the information it learns," the school said in a statement.

As the statement indicates, this investigation is still ongoing, and it involves another prominent member of the Carolina football coaching staff.

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UNC DC Steve Belichick New Focus of UNC Investigation

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, son of head coach Bill Belichick, was placed on medical leave on Aug. 6. Details about his leave have not been publicly disclosed. He, along with Lombardi, was absent when UNC defeated TCU 15-10 in Dublin, Ireland, last weekend to kick off the 2026 college football season.

According to a report from WRAL, Belichick's behaviors are now a focus of this investigation, along with other matters.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lawyers hired to conduct the investigation are also questioning people about whether defensive coordinator Steve Belichick used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player — and, separately, about whether a member of UNC’s recruiting staff had a sexual relationship with a player, people familiar with the investigation told WRAL. The lawyers also asked about possible sexual relationships between assistant coaches and recruiting staff, the people said," the report detailed.

"WRAL has submitted numerous public records requests related to Steve Belichick, Lombardi and other program staff members, including employment records for the two men and members of the recruiting staff. Those requests haven’t been fulfilled by the university."

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick Tenure Gets Even Uglier

Bill Belichick's head coaching tenure in Chapel Hill has been turbulent, to say the least. From questions about the program's culture to banning Patriots scouts from UNC practices to a flat-out lack of on-field success, things seem to be only getting uglier for North Carolina football.

With Lombardi now out, this ongoing investigation adds another layer to an already chaotic offseason for the UNC program and its fans. Two prominent staff members have now been viewed as a focus of this ongoing investigation, and who's to say what the next steps in this process will be.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Above all, Belichick's college football coaching tenure hasn't given Tar Heel fans much to smile about. Less than a week after Belichick secured his first signature win as the program's head coach, off-field issues continue to tarnish any success on the gridiron.