What UNC Should Target Next To Fill Out Roster

In the past few days, Michael Malone and his staff have been on a roll, and things are looking up for Tar Heels fans.

Weeks ago, when Henri Veesaar decided to head to the NBA, the future season's success was in doubt due to a major void at the center position.

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Michael Malone worked quickly to alleviate that void by signing Sayon Keita, a seven-foot center for FC Barcelona in Spain. Keita is a talented young prospect with a huge ceiling and a ton of upside that all Tar Heel fans should be ecstatic about. Especially considering the relief he brings by filling the largest positional hole in the roster.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before Keita, Carolina also landed another seven-footer. Cade Bennerman, a transfer freshman from Northwestern, will serve as a depth piece to the Tar Heel roster. Given his size, he could also become a higher-upside player with the right development.

Following that news, there are a few spots left for Carolina to fill out their roster for the upcoming season. With that being said, who should Carolina target, and what role will they play?

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) grabs a rebound as JPII’s Kamden Days (5) reaches in during a high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mouhamed Faye

Despite landing two back-to-back seven-footers, there’s always room for more height. Faye is a 6-foot-10 center currently playing for Paris Basketball of the French LNB Elite and the EuroLeague. In the past few days, he’s reportedly drawn interest from Michael Malone and his staff, and North Carolina has aggressively been pushing to land him.

🇸🇳 Paris’ Mouhamed Faye is warming up ahead of his EuroLeague debut vs. Fenerbahçe Beko.



2005-born 6'10" big man is an intriguing prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/ZB3d3VfO90 — Can Peker Pekcan (@canpekerpekcan) October 1, 2025

While he isn’t as needed as he was a week ago, it would certainly be a phenomenal signing and a great addition to the team. Depth in college basketball is always a positive, and Carolina certainly needs it.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a three point basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Three-Point Specialist

While Carolina has been heavily targeting guards through the transfer portal, none of its signings have necessarily been elite three-point shooters. With limited options left in the transfer portal, Carolina may elect to still shop overseas, but it’s looking like the window to land a three-point shooter is closing very quickly, if not already closed. While it would be an elite addition to the team, it may be too late for this season.

Young Talent

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

More young talent that can develop into established players down the line is always a positive direction for Carolina to go in. In this era of college basketball, one-and-dones are historic killers, robbing teams of rosters year after year. If Carolina can get some depth pieces in the form of young, high upside players, that would be ideal.