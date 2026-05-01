What UNC Should Target Next To Fill Out Roster
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In the past few days, Michael Malone and his staff have been on a roll, and things are looking up for Tar Heels fans.
Weeks ago, when Henri Veesaar decided to head to the NBA, the future season's success was in doubt due to a major void at the center position.
Michael Malone worked quickly to alleviate that void by signing Sayon Keita, a seven-foot center for FC Barcelona in Spain. Keita is a talented young prospect with a huge ceiling and a ton of upside that all Tar Heel fans should be ecstatic about. Especially considering the relief he brings by filling the largest positional hole in the roster.
Before Keita, Carolina also landed another seven-footer. Cade Bennerman, a transfer freshman from Northwestern, will serve as a depth piece to the Tar Heel roster. Given his size, he could also become a higher-upside player with the right development.
Following that news, there are a few spots left for Carolina to fill out their roster for the upcoming season. With that being said, who should Carolina target, and what role will they play?
Mouhamed Faye
Despite landing two back-to-back seven-footers, there’s always room for more height. Faye is a 6-foot-10 center currently playing for Paris Basketball of the French LNB Elite and the EuroLeague. In the past few days, he’s reportedly drawn interest from Michael Malone and his staff, and North Carolina has aggressively been pushing to land him.
While he isn’t as needed as he was a week ago, it would certainly be a phenomenal signing and a great addition to the team. Depth in college basketball is always a positive, and Carolina certainly needs it.
Three-Point Specialist
While Carolina has been heavily targeting guards through the transfer portal, none of its signings have necessarily been elite three-point shooters. With limited options left in the transfer portal, Carolina may elect to still shop overseas, but it’s looking like the window to land a three-point shooter is closing very quickly, if not already closed. While it would be an elite addition to the team, it may be too late for this season.
Young Talent
More young talent that can develop into established players down the line is always a positive direction for Carolina to go in. In this era of college basketball, one-and-dones are historic killers, robbing teams of rosters year after year. If Carolina can get some depth pieces in the form of young, high upside players, that would be ideal.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.