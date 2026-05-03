Where UNC's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks Nationally

The first month of Michael Malone's tenure as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least.

That is not an indictment on the 54-year-old head coach by any means. Malone was hired on April 6, less than 24 hours before the transfer portal officially opened . Landing the longtime NBA head coach was potentially the best available option for the Tar Heels, but the timing of the hire did put the program behind the eight-ball in pursuing marquee transfers. That being said, those circumstances did not prevent Malone and his staff from acquiring difference-making players.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While North Carolina's transfer portal class has slid under the radar, its 2026 recruiting class has been viewed as one of the top groups. Here is where this year's recruiting class for North Carolina slots in, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello .

Where Do the Tar Heels Rank?

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this offseason, North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class ranked inside the top 10, with Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams as the only two incoming freshmen talents. Since then, Mingo has decommitted from the program and signed with the Baylor Bears earlier this week.

The 5-star guard's decision to leave the Tar Heels and reconsider his options caused panic in Chapel Hill, as speculation materialized that Adams could follow suit. However, the 4-star forward doubled down on his commitment to North Carolina, stating that he is excited to join forces with Malone.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Following that mixed-bag experience, the Tar Heels have received commitments from 3-star guard Malloy Smith and 5-star center Sayon Keita. The overseas big man possesses immense talent and is a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Keita's experience facing professional players in Europe will serve him well in the ACC.

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) is harassed by Duke Blue Devils fans as he attempts to inbound the ball during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

This could be considered a step back, as the Tar Heels were given the No. 7 recruiting class before Mingo's departure, but the transfer portal acquisitions alleviate some of that disappointment. In the portal, North Carolina signed Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, and Cade Bennerman, and retained Jarin Stevenson, Jaydon Young, and Isaiah Denis.

Over the last week, the Tar Heels have lost Henri Veesaar, who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, and Maxim Logue , who decommitted from North Carolina days after signing with the program. It has been that type of offseason for the Tar Heels, who have gone through everything since their first-round exit in the NCAA tournament. Regardless, the Tar Heels should feel content with the 2026 recruiting class, despite missing out on potential superstar players.