The Tar Heels have gotten a lot of good news recently, and they'll want to keep that rolling with a win against Marshall on Friday.

We've seen the Tar Heels struggle against lesser competition so far this season, and winning the rebounding battle has been an area of emphasis through the first four games.

However, Carolina finally welcomes Cameron Fens into the lineup after being deemed eligible Thursday afternoon, and he could be a major factor not only in the matchup against Marshall, but in Carolina's season as a whole.

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt (41) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Tar Heels suit up to take on Marshall in their fifth game of the season, here's everything fans will need to know in order to catch all of the action.

Game Information

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN app

North Carolina will stay put at home as they welcome Marshall into the Dean E. Smith Center. Tip-off will begin at 9:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, November 20, with the live broadcast available on the ACC Network. Play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman will be in on the coverage on the ACC Network, joined by Jason Capel as the color analyst.

For fans who would rather listen in on the action, the game will be broadcast on 97.9 FM or 1360 AM in the Chapel Hill area, or via TuneIn within 75 miles of Chapel Hill. For out-of-market streamers, the Tar Heel Sports Network broadcast will be available on the Varsity Network app. Jones Angell will serve as the play-by-play radio announcer on the Tar Heel Sports Network. For SiriusXM listeners, the game will be available on Channel 36.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the first half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup to Watch

The matchup to watch in this game is whoever is guarding returning graduate Noah Otshudi, a 20.6 points-per-game scorer who plays 33 minutes a night and is shooting 51.9% from the field.

The 6-foot-4 point guard will be the source of the majority of Marshall's offensive production and has the experience to be a leader for the Thundering Herd.

With Cameron Fens back in the lineup after being ruled eligible, he's also certainly a player to watch in this game, as his physical presence will hopefully give North Carolina the body they need to be effective on the glass. Marshall is an excellent rebounding team , so Fens' eligibility comes at a perfect time for the Tar Heels.