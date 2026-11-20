Where to Watch UNC vs. Marshall: TV, Radio, Matchup to Watch
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The Tar Heels have gotten a lot of good news recently, and they'll want to keep that rolling with a win against Marshall on Friday.
We've seen the Tar Heels struggle against lesser competition so far this season, and winning the rebounding battle has been an area of emphasis through the first four games.
However, Carolina finally welcomes Cameron Fens into the lineup after being deemed eligible Thursday afternoon, and he could be a major factor not only in the matchup against Marshall, but in Carolina's season as a whole.
As the Tar Heels suit up to take on Marshall in their fifth game of the season, here's everything fans will need to know in order to catch all of the action.
Game Information
- Date: Friday, November 20, 2026
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Streaming: ESPN app
North Carolina will stay put at home as they welcome Marshall into the Dean E. Smith Center. Tip-off will begin at 9:00 PM Eastern Time on Friday, November 20, with the live broadcast available on the ACC Network. Play-by-play announcer Eric Rothman will be in on the coverage on the ACC Network, joined by Jason Capel as the color analyst.
For fans who would rather listen in on the action, the game will be broadcast on 97.9 FM or 1360 AM in the Chapel Hill area, or via TuneIn within 75 miles of Chapel Hill. For out-of-market streamers, the Tar Heel Sports Network broadcast will be available on the Varsity Network app. Jones Angell will serve as the play-by-play radio announcer on the Tar Heel Sports Network. For SiriusXM listeners, the game will be available on Channel 36.
Matchup to Watch
The matchup to watch in this game is whoever is guarding returning graduate Noah Otshudi, a 20.6 points-per-game scorer who plays 33 minutes a night and is shooting 51.9% from the field.
The 6-foot-4 point guard will be the source of the majority of Marshall's offensive production and has the experience to be a leader for the Thundering Herd.
With Cameron Fens back in the lineup after being ruled eligible, he's also certainly a player to watch in this game, as his physical presence will hopefully give North Carolina the body they need to be effective on the glass. Marshall is an excellent rebounding team, so Fens' eligibility comes at a perfect time for the Tar Heels.
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.