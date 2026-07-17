North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 10

Following an unwavering 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels desperately needed to hit the reset button and infuse as much talent into the roster as possible.

For anyone who covers and keeps up with North Carolina football, last season was simply not good enough, as the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record. The Tar Heels were embarrassing, finishing 13th in the ACC and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. North Carolina has never been known for its prowess in college football, but it has stabilized as a competent program that competes for marginal bowl games.

That was not good enough for the Tar Heels' brass, which is completely justifiable to feel that way. It was obvious that the program was not thrilled with its standing among the other Power Four programs, which led to the decision to hire Bill Belichick as the next head coach. It was a huge swing and a miss by the Tar Heels, and now the 74-year-old head coach enters this season on the hot seat.

This offseason, North Carolina orchestrated another change on the coaching staff, hiring Bobby Petrino as the offensive coordinator after firing Freddie Kitchens shortly after the final game of the 2025 season. While Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill has gotten off to a shaky start, Petrino highlighted the longtime NFL head coach during his spring practice press conference .

Petrino's Thoughts

Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Our relationship was basically professional," Petrino said. "He would call me at least once a year, sometimes twice a year, ask about players on my team, ask about players in the conference, who the best guys were we went against at this school, the best guys we went against at that school. Then he'd come to our senior days and be able to visit with him and his staff when they were there working out, stuff like that."

"So, I was always very impressed at the homework that they did," Petrino continued. "I had guys like Lamar Jackson at times, and a lot of NFL teams did a lot of homework, and some didn't at all. I was always really impressed with how hard they worked at it and how well they prepared."

"Yeah, it's been fun. One thing I've always prided myself on as a coach, and growing up a coach's son, is to continue to learn and get better. I feel like I've learned a lot just since I've been here, and I'm working hard to improve myself."

"It's fun to work for a head coach that knows all three phases and has input on all three phases. When he's talking about defense, I'm intent listening, seeing what I can learn and find out about the different ways defenses are being coached."

What Needs To Happen for Belichick To Keep Job in 2027

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on at this team during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From an outside perspective, the bar is extremely low for the Tar Heels in 2026. But from an internal viewpoint, North Carolina's activity in the transfer portal and recruiting class has this program set up for improved success this upcoming season.

While your expectations should be modest for this team, considering that there are still major questions to be answered, the Tar Heels should be much more competent in Belichick's second season. Will that result in worthwhile success? Not necessarily, but North Carolina's operation on both sides of the ball should be at a much higher level.

If Belichick wants to keep his job heading into the 2027 season, the Tar Heels need to win at least six games, which would guarantee a bowl game appearance. Even then, if North Carolina remains dysfunctional and the off-field distractions continue to be the main talking point, Belichick's days in Chapel Hill will be numbered.

Nevertheless, throughout the last several weeks, we have revealed the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026 football roster. Today, we finally enter the top third of the roster. Who ranks at No. 10 for the Tar Heels in 2026?

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 10 EDGE Donovan Hoilette Jr.

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, North Carolina's top strength was its defensive line and ability to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks . Retaining multiple pieces in that department was crucial for the Tar Heels, but the front office still needed to add reinforcements in the trenches.

Acquiring Hoilette Jr. in the transfer portal was one of the best under-the-radar moves North Carolina managed this offseason. You can never have too many pass rushers, and the Tar Heels clearly acknowledged that, keeping Melkart Abou-Jaoude, while signing Hoilette Jr. and Jaylen Harvey in the transfer portal.

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Richmond pass rusher recorded 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two deflected passes in 2025, proving to be an all-around edge rusher. Hoilette Jr. is currently projected to be the starting defensive end opposite Abou-Jaoude, which should open up ample opportunities for him to pressure the quarterback.

As a senior, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound pass rusher should establish himself as a consistent asset on North Carolina's defense. As mentioned, Harvey has been assessed as one of the more exciting transfer portal acquisitions this offseason. Hoilette Jr. will compete with Harvey for a starting spot on the defensive line.

Hoilette Jr.'s Importance

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we have mentioned several times over the last several weeks leading up to training camp , North Carolina's level of success is contingent on the defense holding down the fort, especially in the early part of the season, while the offense works through growing pains.

More specifically, with Abou-Jaoude part of the equation, the Tar Heels' defensive line projects to be the catalyst on that side of the ball. North Carolina's secondary and linebacker rotation underwent significant changes, which amplifies the importance of the defensive line imposing its will in the trenches. Because of his experience and overall production, the Richmond transfer should be a regular contributor for the Tar Heels.

Hoilette Jr. was not considered one of the top prospects in the transfer portal, but his ability to pressure the quarterback and stop the run will prove to be monumental. If Hoilette Jr. beats out Harvey for the starting spot on the defensive line, the veteran pass rusher will be one of the most productive players on North Carolina's defense.