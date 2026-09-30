Why UNC Football's Abou Jaoude Must Return vs. Notre Dame
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When an unranked team hosts one of the country's best, you need all hands on deck from the coaching staff to the players to even the equipment staff. This is a massive game with major implications for either program, and both the North Carolina Tar Heels and No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish understand this as clear as day.
The Tar Heels are looking to secure their signature win under head coach Bill Belichick as they host the Irish, their highest-ranked opponent in the Hall of Fame coach's era in Chapel Hill. The stakes are high for Notre Dame, who must avoid their seemingly annual letdown against a North Carolina team that is much more competitive and improved from last season.
Tar Heels Need Their Star Defensive End Back
Again, the Tar Heels need as much help as they can get against a powerhouse like Notre Dame. The hope is that they are fully healthy for Week 5, and that their best overall player can return to the gridiron.
Edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude was one of the leading sack-getters in the ACC last season and, when healthy, is a total game-wrecker in the trenches with outstanding power, size, and length that help him be the all-around defender he is. While he did play in Week 0 against TCU, Abou Jaoude has missed the last two games with a wrist/hand injury.
The Tar Heels have done well in his absence, with defensive tackle Xavier Lewis third in the country with six sacks, and transfer Jaylen Harvey has emerged as a lightning-quick pass rusher off the edge with impressive edge-setting ability. Those two won't be enough against Notre Dame's offensive line.
Why Abou Jaoude Is Important for North Carolina
This is why Abou Jaoude must return this weekend if healthy enough. His presence in the trenches gives North Carolina's defense a chance to match up against Notre Dame's offense and provide a chess match thanks to added pressure and physicality on the edge. Belichick likely missed his best run-defending defensive end against Clemson when the Tigers began to run all over the yard.
Abou Jaoude likely isn't a future top-five draft pick, but he remains an important player on the Tar Heels roster. This would open up more one-on-one matchups for Lewis in the interior and force the Fighting Irish to sacrifice a tight end to chip Abou Jaoude and limit the number of route runners in quarterback CJ Carr's field of vision.
Will Abou Jaoude be the reason North Carolina can pull off an upset on Saturday? No, the offense must perform as well. However, he could be one of the key reasons, and that is all that should matter in a victory.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft