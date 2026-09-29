Why Leadership Monumental Factor in UNC’s Success This Season

There's buzz surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program, with Michael Malone taking over as head coach.

Malone has brought a different feel to Chapel Hill since his arrival, and his accountability and togetherness have already affected the players. Jaydon Young, who transferred from Virginia Tech to North Carolina last offseason, spoke about how he is working to develop into a vocal leader.

Young's Thoughts

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What I showed last year was competitiveness and being gritty, no matter what my position was or my role on the team - I was just trying to come in and provide that spark,” Young said. “I think being a leader was really my strong suit, just being able to stay level-minded. I think this year I can do the same thing - just being more of a vocal leader.”

“Those types of things, those tips that I got from [Seth Trimble], or guys that came before me like the alumni that we played with over the summer, they kind of add on to all the things that I learned last year,” Young continued. “So, I think it’s almost my obligation to bring it to these guys.”

Why Leadership Is Important for UNC in 2026

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leadership is key to a team's success. That's especially the case for the Tar Heels this season, as they have 11 newcomers on the roster. With that much roster turnover and a new head coach, the lack of established cohesion and chemistry could be problematic, especially at the beginning of the season. Although Young isn't expected to play extensive minutes, his experience with the program will be crucial.

Young is entering his senior year and second season in Chapel Hill. His veteran status lets him lead from the bench and help younger players acclimate to Chapel Hill's culture and competitive climate. Additionally, Young can be another set of eyes on the bench, providing other players with intel on what he's seeing during games.

Malone has challenged multiple players to establish themselves as leaders this season, and Young is making it his mission to be part of that process. This is a completely revamped roster, with multiple players entering either their first or second year in college basketball. By the time conference play arrives, North Carolina's vocal confidence will be in sync, but early in the season, leadership needs to lead the way as the team builds chemistry as a new group.