Why UNC Baseball Commit Liam Radke Chose Chapel Hill

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be entering next season with a sour taste in their mouths after losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series National Championship.

While the team will be dwelling on that for the entire offseason, head coach Scott Forbes has landed several recruits, including pitcher Liam Radke. The 2027 recruit explained that North Carolina was everything he imagined.

Radke's Thoughts

Jun 22, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Jackson Rose (35) pitches against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I loved everything about it - the history, the coaching staff, the program,” Radke said. “They had a great culture, great team, and there was just tons of things to look forward to.”

“I always say I like the heat because your arm’s more loose, so in that way it helps. I’d much rather pitch in the heat than the freezing cold, so I think being able to pitch when it’s a hundred? It’s not the end of the world.”

University of North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Radke paid close attention to how the Tar Heels used their freshman pitchers and appreciated that the coaching staff evaluated his pitching style.

“Seeing how they use these freshmen pitchers and develop them, and really trust them, I felt like that was really comforting. You still have to earn your spot a hundred percent. But giving you that comfort to know, OK, they are going to throw freshmen. You’re going to get your opportunity if you earn it. I really love that aspect of it.”

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[They] broke down my pitching stuff. It was cool to see, in depth, what they do with their pitchers and what they’re going to do with me. That was a big selling point, because you were able to see what was going to be in place and know what you’re getting yourself into.”

Overall Takeaways

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's pitching staff was elite and was one of the main components in the team's deep run in the College World Series. However, Jason DeCaro and Ryan Lynch are expected to enter the upcoming MLB Draft. The Tar Heels need to replenish their pitching staff with formidable options, and Radke could prove to be an elite addition.

Radke has been consistent throughout his high school career, but his junior year was the standout season. During that campaign, Radke compiled a 6-3 record while allowing a .294 on-base percentage. Those statistics mirror what several pitchers on North Carolina's staff accomplished this past season. Obviously, Radke will play against a higher level of competition as a Tar Heel, but those numbers are incredibly promising.

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels starting pitcher Ryan Lynch (53) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potentially losing multiple starters on the pitching staff will be monumental, but if Forbes and the coaching staff can acquire star talent and develop them into elite pitchers, the Tar Heels should be capable of making another deep run in the College World Series next season. Radke won't make his appearance in Chapel Hill until 2028, but this is another signing that proves Forbes' influence.

Adding Radke to the roster will prove instrumental, assuming that he develops into a formidable starting pitcher.