Why Beating Pitt Could Be UNC's Belichick’s Ultimate Step Forward

Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time. Winning six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, plus two prior as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, puts him in the history books as the legend in his role.

However, running a professional franchise is significantly less difficult than running a college football program. Belichick's legendary success created high expectations when he was shockingly named head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. The lack of success in 2024, off-field investigations, and other drama have kept Belichick in the hot seat despite clear improvements.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame, Pittsburgh May Provide True Growth Opportunities

One sign of growth was the Tar Heels' 11-point loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, who were challenged for the first time all season as the Tar Heels showed they could rally against a top defense in the country. There were obvious signs of growth, but it wasn't enough to keep the fans in the stands last Saturday.

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This weekend, North Carolina hits the road to face the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers , who are missing their star quarterback for the season and were outgained by roughly 200 yards against Virginia Tech despite their walk-off win. This game could offer not only a chance for true growth, but also a chance to pull off an elusive upset for the first time in the Belichick era.

Why Beating Pitt Could Be Belichick's Ultimate Step Forward

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has the defense and run game to win games. Steady performances from starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. would go a long way toward making the offense a more complete operation in an effort to pull off an upset in Pittsburgh. As I wrote in a recent column for Tar Heels On SI, fans showed their displeasure with the team through their attendance, but that could change with a big road win.

By winning on Saturday, Belichick would secure a signature victory in Year 2, increasing the likelihood of bowl eligibility as the schedule becomes more favorable for the Tar Heels. The next three weeks still feature games against unbeaten Duke, Syracuse, and No. 4 Miami. It is progress; the ultimate sign of growth and a step forward for a program that looked down and out in the mud.

Before you know it, North Carolina could be a sneaky trap threat for the league's best teams.