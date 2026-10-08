Why Beating Pitt Could Be UNC's Belichick’s Ultimate Step Forward
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Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL coach of all time. Winning six Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, plus two prior as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, puts him in the history books as the legend in his role.
However, running a professional franchise is significantly less difficult than running a college football program. Belichick's legendary success created high expectations when he was shockingly named head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in December 2024. The lack of success in 2024, off-field investigations, and other drama have kept Belichick in the hot seat despite clear improvements.
Notre Dame, Pittsburgh May Provide True Growth Opportunities
One sign of growth was the Tar Heels' 11-point loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, who were challenged for the first time all season as the Tar Heels showed they could rally against a top defense in the country. There were obvious signs of growth, but it wasn't enough to keep the fans in the stands last Saturday.
This weekend, North Carolina hits the road to face the No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers, who are missing their star quarterback for the season and were outgained by roughly 200 yards against Virginia Tech despite their walk-off win. This game could offer not only a chance for true growth, but also a chance to pull off an elusive upset for the first time in the Belichick era.
Why Beating Pitt Could Be Belichick's Ultimate Step Forward
North Carolina has the defense and run game to win games. Steady performances from starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. would go a long way toward making the offense a more complete operation in an effort to pull off an upset in Pittsburgh. As I wrote in a recent column for Tar Heels On SI, fans showed their displeasure with the team through their attendance, but that could change with a big road win.
By winning on Saturday, Belichick would secure a signature victory in Year 2, increasing the likelihood of bowl eligibility as the schedule becomes more favorable for the Tar Heels. The next three weeks still feature games against unbeaten Duke, Syracuse, and No. 4 Miami. It is progress; the ultimate sign of growth and a step forward for a program that looked down and out in the mud.
Before you know it, North Carolina could be a sneaky trap threat for the league's best teams.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft