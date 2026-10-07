Why Tar Heels Must Stick With Billy Edwards Until Failure

North Carolina football is touting a thin rope at quarterback that has been made to be seen with a longer leash than one would like.

North Carolina Tar Heels starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr . is attempting to develop into a reliable game manager for the offense, which would keep the unit on schedule and allow playmakers to produce. However, in the last two games, Edwards has had stretches of play that are, for lack of a better term, unacceptable. Unfortunately, North Carolina must stick with their graduate transfer until the wheels fall off.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making The Case For Edwards

No matter your opinion on the matter, the Tar Heels are stuck with Edwards. He is their most proven passer, has the most experience between redshirt sophomore Miles O'Neill and true freshman Travis Burgess, and has made the necessary throws to keep the offense on schedule most of the time.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Boubacar Traore (5) forces a bad pass by North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) that is intercepted in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The worry comes when offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino needs to get the ball to his best playmakers, wide receiver Jordan Shipp (aka Mr. Carolina) and standout tight end Jelani Thurman. When Edwards can't do that and the offensive line isn't able to generate enough push to find rhythm in the run game, everything falls apart, leaving the margin for error incredibly small for a great defense.

I've been vocal about where I stand with Edwards; he is not going to win games for you single-handedly; it just won't happen. I may not be a Tar Heels fan, but I'm with other fans in knowing what good quarterback play looks like (see Sam Howell and Drake Maye). It makes you miss the Mack Brown era in that way, but head coach Bill Belichick is right to continue sticking with the sixth-year senior, even if the results are frustrating.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Starting Edwards Remains the Right Call

Edwards would need to have a two-to-three-game stretch where he plays rough football that would lead to a change. Personally, I'd like to see Burgess on the field, even if the accuracy isn't all there yet; the athleticism and playmaking ability with his arms and legs alone would excite Tar Heels fans.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Edwards had some decent moments against Notre Dame, which was a nice rebound despite the two interceptions. Keeping him as the starter is the right call across the board, and the Tar Heels must fall on the sword if he cannot find more consistency. Until then, this is what they have, and the volatility will be one many will have to grasp with until failure.