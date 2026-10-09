Why UNC Can Expect Immediate Impact From Maximo Adams

Friday night will be the first time we see the North Carolina Tar Heels play under this new regime, led by head coach Michael Malone.

Chapel Hill has had a chaotic offseason , as the Tar Heels underwent major changes, including the aforementioned coaching change and 11 new players via the transfer portal and recruiting class. While most additions came through the portal, North Carolina landed multiple intriguing recruits in the 2026 freshman class . While speaking with Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, Malone highlighted Maximo Adams and explained what he brings to the table.

Malone's Thoughts

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Maximo Adams] has had some practices where I've driven home and said, '[Maximo Adams] has a chance to be a special player because of his versatility,'" Malone said. "Kind of like a Jarin [Stevenson], offensively and defensively."

Versatility Will Be on Full Display

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to pass while guarded by Indio's Jerry Perkins (1) during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like several players on this roster, Adams' versatility and malleability are major components of his game. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward can create off the dribble, post up, hit spot-up threes in catch-and-shoot situations, and power his way to the basket.

Defensively, Adams' stature and foot speed allow him to hold up against multiple positions. Having the ability to shine in all these facets while contributing off the bench tells you a lot about the talent level on this roster.

X-Factor off the Bench

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That leads right into this next point. Before Matt Able officially signed with North Carolina - as he tested the NBA waters by attending the scouting combine - Adams was a legitimate candidate to start. While being a bench player may have a negative connotation, that's not how this situation should be viewed. The former 4-star recruit could shine as the second unit's primary scorer.

Having a potential future superstar off the bench is monumental for a team with essentially an entirely revamped roster. Adams is a natural and efficient scorer, and his production should translate immediately at this level. Again, his stature and ability to handle the ball under control are reasons to believe he can average double digits as a sixth man.

What To Expect From Adams

As noted, the incoming freshman can average at least 10 points per game, even without starting. He's that gifted, and he doesn't necessarily need a high volume of shot attempts to score in bunches.

If Adams' development is on the trajectory Malone thinks it is, the Tar Heels could emerge as a late-season threat, compete in the ACC Tournament, and make a potential surprise run in the NCAA Tournament.