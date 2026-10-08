What Latest Updates on Cameron Fens’ Eligibility Mean for UNC

This week marks the first time we'll see the North Carolina Tar Heels take the court under head coach Michael Malone, as they face the USC Trojans on Friday.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte, Malone provided an update on Cameron Fens' eligibility status for the upcoming season.

Malone's Thoughts

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cameron [Fens] will not play Friday night,” Malone said. “He’s technically ineligible at the moment. He’s been practicing every day and is a big part of what we’ve been doing, and we’re going to let this process play out.”

“My only hope is that we find a way to - and Cameron [Fens] isn’t the only player in this situation - get some clarity and some closure as soon as possible so everybody can move forward,” Malone continued. “[Cameron Fens] is an outstanding player, a great young man. I love him and his family, and I’m hoping we get good news.”

What This Means Moving Forward

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Based on what the 54-year-old head coach said, it appears that the Tar Heels have no expectations for this situation . They are hopeful, but it's out of their control. Obviously, Fens being part of the equation would be instrumental for North Carolina, with Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman rounding out the center rotation.

Keita has shown flashes of stardom, but he's still incredibly raw. Like Keita, Samodurov and Bennerman lack experience, as none of the three players have logged a single minute of collegiate play. Meanwhile, Fens is a four-year player who broke out last season, averaging 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

Fens stands seven feet tall and weighs 255 pounds, giving North Carolina a physical presence. When assessing the landscape around the ACC, this conference features elite frontcourt play, with Duke, Louisville, and Virginia all possessing star centers and power forwards. Again, Keita has shown he can be effective on both ends of the floor in practices and scrimmages, but he's still very young.

Fens' experience and stature are major assets the Tar Heels can lean on. Keita has made such a strong impression that he's been projected as North Carolina's starting center. Even if Fens comes off the bench, his involvement in the rotation will be significant. Not only has he proven productive, but his spot on the team would also improve the roster's depth.