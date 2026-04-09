Latest Transfer News Pertaining Is Why UNC Must Deliver

The transfer portal has been open for two days, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have already seen several players from last season's roster announce their decision to test the waters.

Those players include Derek Dixon , Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High, among others. In addition to potentially losing most of its depth, the Tar Heels also have to worry about the acquisitions other ACC teams make, especially the Duke Blue Devils.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Last week, Kansas' sophomore center Flory Bidunga entered the transfer portal after averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 64.0 percent from the field. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center is the No. 1-ranked player in the portal and is already garnering attention from elite programs around the country.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman , Bidunga's list consists of Duke, Michigan, St. John's, and Louisville, with a potential decision materializing in the coming days.

Why This Is Terrible News for North Carolina

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fact that half of this list features teams in the ACC is already problematic for the Tar Heels, who are already behind the eight ball in the transfer portal . To make matters worse, the Blue Devils are among the teams Bidunga is considering. Duke landing the former five-star recruit would be a nightmare scenario for North Carolina, as Jon Scheyer has already assembled the best recruiting class in 2026.

Despite the fact that Duke is expected to lose Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, and Patrick Ngongba II, landing Bidunga would evaporate those losses.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Louisville signing the sought-after big man would also be a problem, and the Cardinals also have the resources to pull off such a move, but Duke is another conversation. The Blue Devils have separated themselves from the Tar Heels in recent memory, and this would be another step toward widening the gap between the two programs.

Why North Carolina Not Being Associated With Bidunga Is Potentially Good News

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) dunks the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No reports have surfaced that the Tar Heels have expressed interest in Bidunga or have set up meetings with the star center, which could be viewed as a negative; there may be a reason North Carolina has not entered the fray.

The news around Henri Veesaar has also been unusually quiet, which could mean that the Tar Heels and Veesaar's camp are discussing a new deal to stay in Chapel Hill. If the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center elects to return to North Carolina, there would be little reason for the program to pursue Bidunga. This could all be a telling sign that Veesaar is leaning towards a second season in North Carolina blue.