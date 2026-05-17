UNC’s Matt Able Considered a Combine Winner So Far

North Carolina commit Matt Able has been very impressive throughout the NBA Draft Combine, and his draft stock could be rising as a result.

Able is committed to play for Michael Malone and the Tar Heels earlier this offseason after a strong freshman season with rival NC State. He averaged 8.8 points per game and knocked down 35.5 percent of his three-pointers with the Wolfpack before entering the transfer portal and the 2026 NBA Draft.

Able Has Been Impressive at The Combine

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

One of the top shooters available in the portal and in the draft, Able has been highly impressive throughout his time at the NBA Draft Combine this week. In two 5-on-5 scrimmages at the event, Able is averaging 16 points per game and is 7-16 from three-point range combined over both games.

The 6-foot-6 guard has shown his versatile skillset at the combine as he looks to improve his draft stock. Currently, Able projects as a second-round pick if he stays in the draft. He has indicated that he is still on the fence about keeping his name in the draft or returning to school.

NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) watches the shot of Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Tar Heels’ sake, they sure hope that it’s the latter, especially considering that Able was one of their top acquisitions in this year’s portal cycle. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Jeremy Woo both agree that Able is one of the winners of the combine so far, as he’s helped his draft stock more than most players taking part.

Borzello and Woo’s Evaluation

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Able arrived in Chicago hoping to boost his case for the late first round, coming off an up-and-down freshman year at NC State that dampened his preseason buzz,” they said. “He did well to bolster his case, playing well again Thursday (17 points with four 3s) and showcasing a solid feel for scoring.

Though Able is still not ready to help a competitive NBA team and he measured on the smaller side for a wing (6-3 3⁄4 barefoot and 196 pounds), his plus-4 1⁄2 wingspan and huge hands are helpful, and he has yet to turn 20 years old.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Returning to college and changing scenery from NC State to UNC could help him a year from now, though he has put himself in consideration as a developmental pick for a team that can afford to draft him now and take a longer view.”

Able will look to keep working his way into first-round draft projections as he looks to continue his basketball career at the next level. As for the Tar Heels , they’ll hope that Able sees the benefit of joining them next season, instead of departing for the NBA Draft.