Why Kyan Evans Loss Not Big Deal for UNC
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The North Carolina Tar Heels' backcourt has been decimated by the transfer portal, and the program suffered another departure on Saturday.
Junior guard Kyan Evans, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the season, committed to Minnesota, reuniting with his head coach at Colorado State, Niko Medved. Last offseason, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard transferred to North Carolina from Colorado State after a breakout 2024 season.
However, that did not transpire this past season with the Tar Heels, as he averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 32.8 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from three-point range.
While losing another guard puts North Carolina in a deeper hole in that department, losing Evans will not be an overbearing departure for head coach Michael Malone to deal with.
Evans' Low Impact
As mentioned, the soon-to-be senior guard was inept last season, leading to him losing his starting role before conference play began. Despite his struggles, former head coach Hubert Davis attempted to instill as much confidence in Evans as possible, hoping that the Colorado State transfer would eventually turn his fortunes around.
Davis' Thoughts
- "Yeah, I mean, he’s been elite for us in regard to distributing the basketball, especially in transition," Davis said. "Obviously, with Seth [Trimble] back in the lineup - it helps in transition even after a made basket, which allows us to play in primary break and be able to get layups and dunks and deep post catch - and Kyan [Evans] does a really good job of that."
- "I think in regard to running the team, he’s done a really nice job, but it is different in regard to having the ball in his hands a little bit more."
- "One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."
Obviously, that did not transpire, and the Tar Heels are forced to reshape their backcourt this upcoming season. With the transfer portal closing on Tuesday, North Carolina's lone addition is Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas. While that is obviously not enough to move the needle, the Tar Heels are also pursuing Wake Forest's Juke Harris and Utah's Terrence Brown.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.