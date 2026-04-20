Why Kyan Evans Loss Not Big Deal for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels' backcourt has been decimated by the transfer portal, and the program suffered another departure on Saturday.

Junior guard Kyan Evans , who entered the transfer portal shortly after the conclusion of the season, committed to Minnesota, reuniting with his head coach at Colorado State, Niko Medved. Last offseason, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard transferred to North Carolina from Colorado State after a breakout 2024 season.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, that did not transpire this past season with the Tar Heels, as he averaged 4.0 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 32.8 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) dribbles as Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While losing another guard puts North Carolina in a deeper hole in that department, losing Evans will not be an overbearing departure for head coach Michael Malone to deal with.

Evans' Low Impact

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looses control of the ball while dribbling against Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) and forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the soon-to-be senior guard was inept last season, leading to him losing his starting role before conference play began. Despite his struggles, former head coach Hubert Davis attempted to instill as much confidence in Evans as possible, hoping that the Colorado State transfer would eventually turn his fortunes around.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, he’s been elite for us in regard to distributing the basketball, especially in transition," Davis said. "Obviously, with Seth [Trimble] back in the lineup - it helps in transition even after a made basket, which allows us to play in primary break and be able to get layups and dunks and deep post catch - and Kyan [Evans] does a really good job of that."

"I think in regard to running the team, he’s done a really nice job, but it is different in regard to having the ball in his hands a little bit more."

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) and center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"One of the things that I expect, and I've talked with him about is not just his shooting," Davis said. "Kyan [Evans] is so beneficial to us on both ends of the floor; from an offensive standpoint, he's our guy in terms of a distributor. He's our best in transition, pitching the ball ahead. I love when he gets into the lane, draws two, plays off two feet, and is able to find teammates, and get us organized so he can execute."

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Obviously, that did not transpire, and the Tar Heels are forced to reshape their backcourt this upcoming season. With the transfer portal closing on Tuesday, North Carolina's lone addition is Virginia Tech transfer guard Neoklis Avdalas. While that is obviously not enough to move the needle, the Tar Heels are also pursuing Wake Forest's Juke Harris and Utah's Terrence Brown.