Why UNC Not Pursuing This Position Is Good News
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The North Carolina Tar Heels certainly have a tall task ahead of them in the coming days, as the transfer portal continues to evolve.
Michael Malone, who was formally introduced as North Carolina's head coach on Tuesday night, spoke on several topics, but went into depth about what types of players he wants at the program.
- “I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."
- “Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”
A player who certainly fits that description is center Henri Veesaar, who was a key cog in the Tar Heels' success last season. The Arizona transfer averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field, including 42.6 percent from three-point range.
While Veesaar has yet to announce his plans for next season, there should be a growing sense that the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is legitimately considering returning to Chapel Hill in 2026. Here are a couple of reasons to believe that is the case.
Lack of Noise
The fact that we have not heard anything pertaining to which direction Veesaar is leaning is a good sign for the Tar Heels. Currently, Veesaar is ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft, which would be a mid-second-round pick. Because of that, Veesaar could feel inclined to stay at North Carolina and earn more money on a new deal than what he would see in an NBA contract.
No Indications That the Tar Heels Are Pursuing a Center
There have been rumors backed by well-established sources that Malone and the coaching staff are pursuing specific players in the transfer portal.
While we have heard that the 54-year-old head coach is meeting with multiple guards and forwards in the portal, there have been no reports that North Carolina's brass has approached a center since the portal opened on April 7. Of course, things can change, but right now, the Tar Heels feel optimistic about retaining Veesaar for another season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.