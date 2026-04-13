Why UNC Not Pursuing This Position Is Good News

The North Carolina Tar Heels certainly have a tall task ahead of them in the coming days, as the transfer portal continues to evolve.

Michael Malone , who was formally introduced as North Carolina's head coach on Tuesday night, spoke on several topics, but went into depth about what types of players he wants at the program.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I love guys that have a motor, that play hard,” Malone said. “You don’t have to wind up and motivate a player – I love self-motivated players who play hard. Toughness, you can’t put a dollar sign on toughness. And then IQ."

“Those are the things that jump out regardless of position – one through five, what you shoot from the foul line, what you shoot from the three-point line," Malone continued. "If you have a motor, you're tough, and you have IQ, you have a chance to be a hell of a player.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A player who certainly fits that description is center Henri Veesaar, who was a key cog in the Tar Heels' success last season. The Arizona transfer averaged 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 60.8 percent from the field, including 42.6 percent from three-point range.

While Veesaar has yet to announce his plans for next season, there should be a growing sense that the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center is legitimately considering returning to Chapel Hill in 2026. Here are a couple of reasons to believe that is the case.

Lack of Noise

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The fact that we have not heard anything pertaining to which direction Veesaar is leaning is a good sign for the Tar Heels. Currently, Veesaar is ranked as the No. 44 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft, which would be a mid-second-round pick. Because of that, Veesaar could feel inclined to stay at North Carolina and earn more money on a new deal than what he would see in an NBA contract.

No Indications That the Tar Heels Are Pursuing a Center

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There have been rumors backed by well-established sources that Malone and the coaching staff are pursuing specific players in the transfer portal .

While we have heard that the 54-year-old head coach is meeting with multiple guards and forwards in the portal, there have been no reports that North Carolina's brass has approached a center since the portal opened on April 7. Of course, things can change, but right now, the Tar Heels feel optimistic about retaining Veesaar for another season.