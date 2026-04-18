3 'Panic Mode' Transfer Portal Targets for UNC
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It has been an underwhelming transfer portal period for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have only acquired Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas.
In addition to signing Avdalas, the Tar Heels are also pursuing Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown. While North Carolina has emerged as a serious contender for both players, there is no guarantee the program will land either player.
In the event that both players sign elsewhere, the Tar Heels need a backup plan, as the roster has been ravaged by transfer portal departures, including Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High. Additionally, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo de-committed from the program, as he is reconsidering his options.
With all of that being said, here are players North Carolina should pivot their attention towards, with the portal closing on April 21.
Malik Mack
The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard is one of the most underrated players in the transfer portal and is still available. Last season, Mack averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.
With North Carolina's current backcourt in flux, head coach Michael Malone needs a play-making guard. It's a different style from Brown and Harris, who are both prolific scorers. Obviously, the Tar Heels would prefer to land one of those aforementioned players, but Mack is a terrific consolation prize.
Pop Isaacs
Despite being a four-year player, Isaacs has one more year of eligibility, as he appeared in only eight games in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard underwhelmed this past season, averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three-point range.
The Texas A&M transfer did not live up to the hype, but his efficient shooting remained a constant variable, despite the lackluster scoring output.
Alex Wilkins
In his lone season with the Furman Paladins, the freshman guard averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range.
In the first-round loss against the Connecticut Huskies, the 6-foot-5, 174-pound guard recorded 21 points, four assists, and one rebound while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Wilkins is a similar build to Brown, and although he is not as highly regarded as the Utah transfer, he will prove to be a steal for whichever program signs him.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.