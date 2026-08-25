Which UNC Position Battle Could Trigger Transfer Portal Movement

It's been an eventful and hectic offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels football program, as head coach Bill Belichick is entering this upcoming season on a scorching hot seat.

This year's roster was completely revamped this offseason, with North Carolina's front office using the transfer portal as the main avenue to acquire players. In fact, the Tar Heels remade the quarterback position overnight by acquiring Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill. Those two transfers competed for the starting job this offseason, and the Wisconsin transfer prevailed and was officially named the Week 1 starter.

With that in mind, here is why the result of the quarterback competition could trigger transfer portal movement next offseason.

Could Miles O'Neill Exit Chapel Hill After 2026?

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) runs with the ball in the second half of a game at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas A&M transfer appeared to be on the inside track to earning the QB1 spot, but Belichick and the coaching staff chose Edwards Jr., and O'Neill will start the season as the presumed backup quarterback, which isn't always the worst spot for a signal caller. Yes, would O'Neill have preferred to win the starting job outright? Absolutely. But his opportunity could be in the near future, depending on Edwards Jr.'s performance.

That being said, if Edwards Jr. can hold the starting position throughout the entire season and never give O'Neill a chance to see the field, the redshirt sophomore quarterback's time in Chapel Hill could be short-lived.

Why O'Neill Would Transfer in This Scenario

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

You may be thinking, why would O'Neill transfer when Edwards Jr. is entering his final year of eligibility? Fair question. While that may be the case, if O'Neill were to stay at North Carolina in 2027, he would have to beat out Travis Burgess for the starting job. Quite frankly, that would be a tougher task than this offseason against Edwards Jr.

Burgess is a high-end talent with elite potential. It would be difficult to envision O'Neill winning that quarterback competition, if there is one. Additionally, the Tar Heels could have a completely new head coach in place next season, and in that scenario, it could be unlikely that individual would roll with O'Neill at QB1. They would likely give the starting job to Burgess, or, in the world where the freshman quarterback enters the transfer portal, the Tar Heels' front office could pursue another option.

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless, O'Neill being the starting quarterback in 2027 is unlikely, and it wouldn't surprise at all if the Texas A&M transfer jumps back into the portal next offseason.