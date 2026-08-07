Why Mason Humphrey Could Be UNC's Next Big-Time Playmaker

One of the worst offenses in college football last fall was the North Carolina Tar Heels, who finished 126th in scoring per game. It was one of the many embarrassments under head coach Bill Belichick, relieving offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens from the team in the process.

Belichick knew he had to make major changes to the offense, doing exactly that by hiring veteran offensive play-caller Bobby Petrino and aggressively attacking the offensive side of the ball with additions at every position.

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Bulldogs won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Now, there is a quarterback competition, a physical run game projected, a strong offensive line, and high-ceiling pass-catchers littered across the roster. Plus, one player, Mason Humphrey, is potentially emerging as the team's high-end vertical weapon.

Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position is a group with intriguing potential. Jordan Shipp is arguably the team's best player and will be the unanimous favorite to lead the Tar Heels in receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns under Petrino. However, when you go deeper into the position, there is a litany of untapped potential, and Humphrey is one of those players as a fourth-year senior from Lehigh.

Humphrey averaged 18.6 yards per catch last fall, which would've placed him in the top 12 amongst FBS receivers. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he has elite size, athleticism, and length that allow him to be a threat at all levels of the field and make a quarterback's life easier with his catch radius downfield.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He gives us speed, he gives us length, size," said offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. "He’s shown up being able to make contested catches. I think that’s one of the biggest things in college football."

Humphrey's Potential Gives UNC Offense New Ceiling

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

How does Humphrey fit the Tar Heels' offense? Petrino is likely to move his wideouts around the formation to create mismatches and advantages for the offense, so look for Humphrey to be placed with the best matchup on vertical planes such as posts, go's, or fades. He may also be used on crossing patterns that allow him to use his speed in space and create explosive plays after the catch.

Humphrey could be an excellent complement to Shipp in the passing game. Petrino noted after one practice that the quarterbacks are already enjoying his company.

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He caught a play in the end zone today for a touchdown, and I heard the two quarterbacks say to each other, ‘Man, I love throwing him that route...,'" Petrino said. "They have all the confidence that he’ll make the catch. He's got the talent and the size and hands to have a very, very good year.”

If the signal-callers of the offense are having fun with Humphrey with Shipp already on the roster, this could make for a much more exciting passing game than a year ago and a scoring offense that is rapidly improved by Humphrey's big-play ability.