3 Things We Learned About the New UNC Offense

Last season was a gut punch for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who compiled a 4-8 record despite the expectations after hiring Bill Belichick as head coach.

That led the front office to invest heavily in multiple areas of the roster, especially on the offense. Those additions extend into the coaching staff, as Belichick hired Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator. With training camp heating up , here are three things we have learned about the offense.

The Rushing Attack Will Be the Focal Point

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) runs past Syracuse Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut (2) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offense lacked balance and direction last season under former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Heading into this season, the Tar Heels' approach will be much more balanced in 2026 with Petrino calling plays.

While speaking with the media last week, Petrino highlighted the running game as an important feature of the offense, stating that it will open up the rest of the playbook. Being able to consistently run the football keeps an offense on schedule and ahead of the chains, which was something the Tar Heels struggled with mightily in 2025. Demon June's workload should increase significantly this upcoming season.

Expect Passing Game To Be Spread Out

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that the Tar Heels' passing attack was funneled through Jordan Shipp, who was the only pass catcher to eclipse 40 receptions, 500 yards, and five touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver led the team with 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns.

Without a doubt, North Carolina needed to surround Shipp with a supporting cast capable of taking some of the load off his shoulders. It's safe to say the front office ensured the quarterback would have a fair shot at success by signing Mason Humphrey, Trech Kekahuna, and Jaxxon Warren in the transfer portal. Through the early parts of training camp, Humphrey has established himself as the second option in the passing attack.

Each Quarterback Brings Different Style

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will be fascinating to see how the quarterback competition plays out as training camp progresses. While it's unclear who will win the starting job, it’s obvious that each of these players provides different strengths and weaknesses. Petrino highlighted that each player has an opportunity to impact the offense in a distinct way.

That being said, North Carolina must identify an option that convinces it that the offense can operate at a steady level. With a difficult conference schedule against an improved ACC, the Tar Heels' quarterback play must be astronomically better than what it was last season.