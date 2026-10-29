Why UNC Should Have No. 1 Miami on Upset Alert

Saturday night presents a major opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels as they look to get back on track following a loss to the Syracuse Orange last weekend.

The Miami Hurricanes are the No. 1-ranked team in college football for the first time since 2002. They have looked unstoppable for much of the year, aside from a scare against Florida State two weeks ago. Now they'll travel to Chapel Hill, where they have not fared well in past trips.

Many expect the Hurricanes to annihilate the Tar Heels on primetime. College football this season has said the opposite.

Hurricanes Aren't Safe

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick calls a timeout during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last three weeks of college football have been nothing short of spectacular and entirely chaotic. Miami wasn't even the best team, ranked No. 4 behind Notre Dame, Georgia, and Texas. Week 6 saw unranked Oklahoma upset No. 1 Texas; Kentucky upset No. 10 LSU; No. 21 UCLA upset No. 10 Oregon; and the Tar Heels upset No. 25 Pittsburgh. This was only the beginning.

No. 1 Georgia fell to Auburn at Sanford Stadium, while more top-10 teams fell. Last week, No. 2 BYU fell to UCF, along with a handful of other Top 25 teams. There's a clear trend in recent weeks that parity in college football is in full swing, and no one is safe. The Hurricanes looked vulnerable against Florida State in Week 7, which could help the Tar Heels this weekend.

The lesson to be learned here is that Hurricanes aren't safe from an upset, especially as the season ramps up. There is no true best team in college football, and that is likely to be the case whenever the first playoff rankings are released in the coming weeks. That is why North Carolina should be taken seriously as a team that could ruin the Hurricanes' vibes.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch against Syracuse Orange during overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every year, there is a Mario Cristobal game—a horribly managed game in situational football that costs Miami (or Oregon years ago) a game they should've won. This is one of those games, potentially, where Cristobal's team could overlook the Tar Heels, with a matchup against fifth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend next week.

North Carolina Presents Major Upset Alert

North Carolina is a team you don't want to overlook. The Tar Heels have a good defense that can get to the quarterback, win one-on-ones, and slow down the run game. Their offense can also create explosive plays with wide receiver Jordan Shipp and tight end Jelani Thurman.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during overtime against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chapel Hill at night with a sold-out crowd is a tough environment to play in. The Hurricanes haven't played in a hostile environment like they're about to this weekend, and it sets up the perfect trap game , like the Tar Heels had last week against Syracuse, seemingly overlooking them ahead of Saturday night.

A key example of why there should be confidence in the Tar Heels is their 11-point loss to Notre Dame earlier this season. They were going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country and were overwhelmed at the end despite putting up a great fight and giving them their closest scare up until their loss to BYU. It could go the same direction on Saturday night, but we have seen wilder things.

Miami is No. 1 for a reason. An upset would be one of the biggest shocks in recent memory, considering what North Carolina's program has been through, and it could be the upset that allows the Tar Heels to take off running and not look back. While I don't expect it to happen, the Hurricanes will be in for a dogfight at Kenan Stadium.