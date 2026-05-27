Why UNC's Thurman Could Become Top Tight End in Nation

It is a big year for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who will be looking to put more "W's" in the win-loss column in 2026 for head coach Bill Belichick. Entering the second year leading the program, Belichick faces significant pressure to get things right and build a team ready to compete for the ACC conference championship in the coming seasons.

Belichick's job being on the line this fall is an understatement, but his 2026 transfer portal class may save him for one more season. The Tar Heels landed several intriguing talents on both sides of the ball who are expected to be impact players almost right away, including at tight end. One of those players is Jelani Thurman, a former top tight end recruit who could quickly become one of the best at his position in the sport.

Thurman's Ceiling Is Sky-High With the Tar Heels

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Almost two years ago, Thurman was slated to become a big role player for the Ohio State Buckeyes' offense as a former 4-star recruit and the fourth-ranked tight end in the 2022 high school recruiting class. The talent has never been a question for Thurman, but the Buckeyes had other plans at the position and pounced on the opportunity last offseason to sign Max Klare from Purdue, who went on to become a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

Thurman hails from Langston Hughes High School in Georgia, where his father, Odell, played in the NFL, and his mother, Kara Braxton, was a two-time WNBA champion. Genes and talent have been obvious from the start, and at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Thurman certainly plays like an elite athlete with ample size for the position.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson Jr. (12) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Jelani Thurman (15) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. Ohio State won 34-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thurman now has the opportunity to become a go-to target in the passing game for the Tar Heels. The flashes of athleticism and power are there if you watch the tape closely: he can make plays on all three levels of the field and drive defenders away from the play as a run blocker to clear a lane for his running back. Thurman may already be one of the ACC's most talented tight ends, but his chance to be a key target in North Carolina's passing game offers him an incredible ceiling.

That ceiling is to be one of the best tight ends in the country. You don't find a player of Thurman's size and toolkit anywhere, and all it takes is one opportunity to show off the skill set that has been highly touted since high school.

Thurman Could Be the Key to UNC's Entire Offense

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will likely utilize Thurman's skill set to his advantage. The physical and athletic profile opens the door to attack the intermediate and seam portions of the field while allowing him to operate as an in-line blocker or wing protector, working into space and creating displacement in the run game to open the door for a strong run game.

This alone could make Thurman the ultimate difference-maker in North Carolina's offense. It is all there for the taking for the Tar Heels redshirt junior, and should he become a hit, he would certainly bank on being one of Belichick's first NFL Draft picks as the Tar Heels' head coach.