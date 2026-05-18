Transfer Portal Helps Strengthen UNC at Two Key Positions

Deservingly so, the North Carolina Tar Heels football program has gotten its fair share of flak for last season's performances or the program's off-field antics from head coach Bill Belichick, whether they were football-related or not. A combined 120 new players have been added to the Tar Heels roster in the last two offseasons, making it a lot of change in a short time.

While the Tar Heels have done a better job of securing talent on their roster this offseason, with several established starters on both sides of the ball, they continue to make significant changes and additions in pursuit of establishing themselves as the " 33rd franchise " of college football. However, the transfer portal has seemingly bolstered two position groups that could define the 2026 season for North Carolina.

Portal Additions at Edge Rusher and Tight End Provide Intrigue to UNC’s Roster

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To Belichick's credit, he made some strong moves in the portal that piqued my interest in how both sides of the ball perform.

North Carolina completely reshaped their tight end room this offseason with serious potential despite a lack of high-end production from these respective players. Ohio State transfer Jelani Thurman might have the highest ceiling in the room, paired with another high-ceiling tight end in Texas' Jordan Washington and Colorado State's Jaxxon Warren. Together, this group could set the tone for how the Tar Heels and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino want to play.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Melkart Abou-Jaoude is arguably the best player on the roster, but there were questions about his pass-rush mate opposite him. Those were answered with the additions of All-Patriot League edge rusher Donovan Hoilette and Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey to pair with established roster talents of Joseph Mupoyi and Tyler Thompson.

The tape for these players, the flashes they displayed, and the opportunities they may receive in Chapel Hill this season could mean the difference for our Tar Heels offense and defense performs in 2026. I will not question the talent at the respective positions, though it is fair to ask whether the lack of production from some of these transfers is worth the critique or the product of being stuck on the depth chart as a talented player in need of repetitions to thrive at this level.

Transfer Portal Adds at Edge Rusher and Tight End Could Make All the Difference for North Carolina

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Imagine if Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi nailed the additions at edge rusher and tight end; they would have a three-deep room on offense that could make plays in the passing game and offer the size to create rushing lanes in what is expected to be a physical run game, and have the mix of explosiveness, finesse, and power at edge rusher to set the tone against the run and pass for the defense to make plays in all phases.

This is why they call football a team sport. It takes everyone, but one or two position groups can make all of the difference if the talent supersedes everything else, allowing all 22 players to thrive at once. This would benefit North Carolina in a critical 2026 campaign where Belichick is in a must-prove situation.