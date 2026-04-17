Last season, the ACC was the Duke Blue Devils and everyone else. That is a narrative the North Carolina Tar Heels are not pleased with being part of.

The Tar Heels are supposed to be legitimate threats to win both the regular season title and conference tournament, but came up way too short in both races. North Carolina finished in fourth place in the ACC, with a 24-9 overall record and a 12-6 record in conference play. The Tar Heels earned a bye in each of the first two rounds in the ACC Tournament, but without Caleb Wilson, they fell to the Clemson Tigers in the third round.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With that being said, here are the four programs that should be viewed as the top teams in the conference at this point in the offseason.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Jayden Pierre (1) defends against Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke will for sure lose Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown this offseason, with Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, and Dame Sarr as potential departures via the NBA Draft. However, head coach Jon Scheyer has compiled the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class for the third time in four seasons.

While the Blue Devils have not generated any moves in the transfer portal, they are retaining freshman guard Cayden Boozer, who announced his intent to return on Thursday afternoon. Pairing the star guard with multiple top-15 recruits, and potentially keeping Ngongba II and Caleb Foster, will form a championship-caliber roster, once again in 2026.

2. Louisville Cardinals

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pat Kelsey is set to lose Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely, and Kobe Rodgers. On the other hand, the Cardinals have assembled an elite transfer portal class, with Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox all joining the program over the last few days.

According to several sources, Kelsey and Louisville are not done pursuing top-flight players in the portal. Despite losing several starters from last season, the Cardinals appear to be in a better position to win a championship in 2026.

3. Virginia Cavaliers

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Virginia is slated to lose Malik Thomas, Jacari White, and Ugonna Onyenso, but is also expected to retain several players from last season's roster.

The Cavaliers went out in the transfer portal last offseason and are expected to be players in this year's cycle. While that has not happened yet, Virginia will add at least a couple of transfers in the coming days.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels

Jan 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite Michael Malone taking over as the head coach, the Tar Heels' offseason has been somewhat disappointing. North Carolina has witnessed Derek Dixon, Dylan Mingo , Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High all walk out the door and pursue other options.

The 54-year-old head coach has successfully recruited Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and convinced Jarin Stevenson to stay in Chapel Hill. At the moment, North Carolina's starting lineup would be Jaydon Young, Avdalas, Maximo Adams, Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar. Malone and the Tar Heels are currently going after Terrence Brown and Juke Harris.