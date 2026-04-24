Why Veesaar’s NBA Decision Could Define UNC’s Season

One of the most-awaited decisions in college basketball is coming from none other than Chapel Hill. An important decision surrounding star Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar has been looming for quite some time, and an announcement is closer than ever.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When Will Veesaar Decide?

The deadline to announce a declaration for the NBA Draft is Friday, April 24th at 11:59 pm EST, so Veesaar will have until then to decide his next steps in his career.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it would be a major relief if Veesaar decided to return for one more season, the longer that Henri waits, the more North Carolina could suffer. With weeks of uncertainty, North Carolina has targeted guards almost exclusively in the portal, so a departure from Veesaar at this stage could cause major issues.

The positive side of that sentiment is that the fact that North Carolina has targeted only pieces for the frontcourt could point to a belief on the inside that Veesaar’s return could be more likely than not.

The Detriment to Carolina

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Without a return, there would be no players at the center position confirmed on the roster. This could create panic, as by the time Veesaar’s decision to leave is final, if that’s what he chooses to do, there could be limited options left in the portal.

If Veesaar had decided what he was going to do early in the process, North Carolina could have been targeting some of the elite center prospects in the transfer portal. Again, it is possible that Veesaar informed North Carolina staff of his plans to stay, which is why they haven’t been aggressive in targeting center prospects.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Currently, Veesaar has been placed towards the middle to back end of round two, and it’s questionable as to why he wouldn’t take the chance to return to Chapel Hill to boost that draft stock to try and get him into the first round.

I have to believe that the attraction for him to return is there. A premier head coach in Michael Malone with lots of experience in international big men, and a team that needs experienced leadership, which he would provide.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The rumors have swirled in every direction surrounding Veesaar’s decision. There have been rumors and reports that Veesaar would return, and the opposite has also gained traction as of late. Retaining Veesaar should be the main focus for the team, as he would instantly elevate this team to being able to compete with what looks like will be a dangerous conference in the ACC this upcoming season.