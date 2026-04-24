Why Veesaar’s NBA Decision Could Define UNC’s Season
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One of the most-awaited decisions in college basketball is coming from none other than Chapel Hill. An important decision surrounding star Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar has been looming for quite some time, and an announcement is closer than ever.
When Will Veesaar Decide?
The deadline to announce a declaration for the NBA Draft is Friday, April 24th at 11:59 pm EST, so Veesaar will have until then to decide his next steps in his career.
While it would be a major relief if Veesaar decided to return for one more season, the longer that Henri waits, the more North Carolina could suffer. With weeks of uncertainty, North Carolina has targeted guards almost exclusively in the portal, so a departure from Veesaar at this stage could cause major issues.
The positive side of that sentiment is that the fact that North Carolina has targeted only pieces for the frontcourt could point to a belief on the inside that Veesaar’s return could be more likely than not.
The Detriment to Carolina
Without a return, there would be no players at the center position confirmed on the roster. This could create panic, as by the time Veesaar’s decision to leave is final, if that’s what he chooses to do, there could be limited options left in the portal.
If Veesaar had decided what he was going to do early in the process, North Carolina could have been targeting some of the elite center prospects in the transfer portal. Again, it is possible that Veesaar informed North Carolina staff of his plans to stay, which is why they haven’t been aggressive in targeting center prospects.
Currently, Veesaar has been placed towards the middle to back end of round two, and it’s questionable as to why he wouldn’t take the chance to return to Chapel Hill to boost that draft stock to try and get him into the first round.
I have to believe that the attraction for him to return is there. A premier head coach in Michael Malone with lots of experience in international big men, and a team that needs experienced leadership, which he would provide.
The rumors have swirled in every direction surrounding Veesaar’s decision. There have been rumors and reports that Veesaar would return, and the opposite has also gained traction as of late. Retaining Veesaar should be the main focus for the team, as he would instantly elevate this team to being able to compete with what looks like will be a dangerous conference in the ACC this upcoming season.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.