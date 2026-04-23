UNC Showing Interest in Intriguing Former Big East Guard
In this story:
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the mix for a talented St. John’s transfer. The team has been looking at Joson Sanon as a potential fit.
Sanon has been attracting interest from North Carolina and many other power-conference schools after a season at St. John’s in which his production fell significantly.
After a strong freshman season at Arizona State that saw the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard average 11.9 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range, Sanon struggled in his lone season with the Red Storm, averaging just nine points per game on 33.8 percent shooting from the floor and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Now in the transfer portal, Sanon will be looking to get back on track with his next team. Landing with North Carolina could be beneficial in doing just that, especially given who the Tar Heels recently hired as head coach.
UNC Hired Michael Malone
After letting Hubert Davis go following another first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels began their search for their next head coach. They settled with former NBA Champion Michael Malone. It’s been almost 25 years since Malone held a collegiate position, but his experience and ability to develop talent could be very beneficial to Sanon should he decide to come to UNC.
UNC’s Losses
In other news, the Tar Heels have suffered a handful of losses in the transfer portal so far. In the wake of Malone’s hiring, eight players (Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac, Derek Dixon, Ivan Matlekovic, James Brown, Zayden High, Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell) opted to hit the transfer portal. Also, star forward Caleb Wilson is headed for the 2026 NBA Draft — where he’ll likely be selected in the lottery, and Henri Veesaar has yet to declare his intentions for next season.
They have brought in four impact transfers so far: Terrence Brown, Maxim Logue, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas. The Tar Heels are going to need more to fill out all of their voids, but so far they’ve gotten off to a good start.
UNC will look to round out its roster over the offseason and will work hard to bring Sanon on board. There will be immense pressure on Malone and the Tar Heels to perform well in year one of his tenure, and a strong portal class will be one way that those expectations could potentially be met.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.