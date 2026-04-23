UNC Showing Interest in Intriguing Former Big East Guard

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the mix for a talented St. John’s transfer. The team has been looking at Joson Sanon as a potential fit.

Sanon has been attracting interest from North Carolina and many other power-conference schools after a season at St. John’s in which his production fell significantly.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) controls the ball against Northern Iowa Panthers forward Leon Bond III (35) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a strong freshman season at Arizona State that saw the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard average 11.9 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range, Sanon struggled in his lone season with the Red Storm, averaging just nine points per game on 33.8 percent shooting from the floor and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Now in the transfer portal, Sanon will be looking to get back on track with his next team. Landing with North Carolina could be beneficial in doing just that, especially given who the Tar Heels recently hired as head coach.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) and St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) battle for the loose ball during the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

UNC Hired Michael Malone

After letting Hubert Davis go following another first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels began their search for their next head coach. They settled with former NBA Champion Michael Malone. It’s been almost 25 years since Malone held a collegiate position, but his experience and ability to develop talent could be very beneficial to Sanon should he decide to come to UNC.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC’s Losses

In other news, the Tar Heels have suffered a handful of losses in the transfer portal so far. In the wake of Malone’s hiring, eight players (Seth Trimble, Luka Bogavac, Derek Dixon, Ivan Matlekovic, James Brown, Zayden High, Kyan Evans, Jonathan Powell) opted to hit the transfer portal. Also, star forward Caleb Wilson is headed for the 2026 NBA Draft — where he’ll likely be selected in the lottery, and Henri Veesaar has yet to declare his intentions for next season.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

They have brought in four impact transfers so far: Terrence Brown, Maxim Logue, Matt Able, and Neoklis Avdalas. The Tar Heels are going to need more to fill out all of their voids, but so far they’ve gotten off to a good start.

UNC will look to round out its roster over the offseason and will work hard to bring Sanon on board. There will be immense pressure on Malone and the Tar Heels to perform well in year one of his tenure, and a strong portal class will be one way that those expectations could potentially be met.