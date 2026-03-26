UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Long-Time SEC Name Leads Off

The North Carolina Tar Heels finally made the inevitable decision by firing former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After the Tar Heels' first-round loss in the NCAA tournament against the VCU Rams last Thursday, this was the expected outcome for the 55-year-old coach . The result, paired with North Carolina's long-standing status as a national title contender, underscores the importance of the program hiring a proven winner with extensive success as a college basketball head coach.

That sentiment was echoed early Tuesday when an anonymous athletic director in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program should target a marquee head coach, such as Brad Stevens.

What the Athletic Director Said

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

What Does This Mean?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevens emerged as a legitimate candidate for the Tar Heels' head coach vacancy, but the 49-year-old removed himself from consideration on Wednesday morning. However, this suggestion is deeper than North Carolina targeting a specific coach.

The program possesses historical value, which provides enough pull to sway a high-profile head coach to leave his current situation for arguably the best coaching job in college basketball.

Bringing John Calipari to Chapel Hill

March 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari addresses the media in a press conference during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In three of the last five years, the Tar Heels have either missed the tournament or been eliminated in the first round of the tournament. Quite frankly, that is unacceptable for a program with as much pedigree as North Carolina possesses.

Contending for a National Championship is a requirement for the Tar Heels, and Calipari fits that bill. The 67-year-old head coach has won a national title, is a four-time National Coach of the Year, and has been one of the nation's best recruiters throughout his career.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

For those of you who think this is a far-fetched idea, it isn't. Financially, it could appear to be an intimidating proposition, but North Carolina has more than enough money to throw at the Hall of Famer. Secondly, no one could fathom Calipari ever leaving Kentucky.

However, that is exactly what he did in 2024, and was quickly hired by Arkansas shortly after stepping down as the Wildcats' head coach. In fact, when Calipari joined Arkansas, he signed a five-year contract worth $7 million per year, which was less than the $8.5 million he was earning with Kentucky.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in the first half against the High Point Panthers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Arkansas is a respectable program, but it is not in the same hemisphere as Kentucky, and certainly not in the same tier as North Carolina. Calipari led Arkansas to a Sweet 16 appearance last season, and the Razorbacks face Arizona on Thursday, with an Elite Eight appearance on the line.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Imagesduring the first half | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

During his first two years at Arkansas, Calipari has landed several top-end recruits and transfers, which have translated into multiple wins in each of the last two NCAA tournaments. Additionally, the Razorbacks were able to land five-star recruit Darius Acuff, who has propelled himself into a potential top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Imagine who Calipari could bring to Chapel Hill if he were hired by North Carolina this offseason.

The Tar Heels have already landed guard Dylan Mingo and forward Maximo Adams in this year's recruitment pool. Pairing those two players, Derek Dixon, Jarin Stevenson, and potentially Henri Veesaar , with Calipari at the helm, would be a tantalizing group that could compete for the National Championship right away.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots the ball against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even if Veesaar declares for the 2026 NBA Draft, it is safe to say that Calipari could piece together a roster capable of cutting down the nets in March next season and beyond.