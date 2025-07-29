All Tar Heels

Who is Courtney Banghart’s Assistant Coach Cory McNeil?

Courtney Banghart's assistant coach is experienced when it comes the state of North Carolina, spending a handful amount at East Carolina.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart speaks with her team following their win over the Michigan State Spartans at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Head coach Courtney Banghart brings three freshmen: Nyla Brooks, Taissa Quieroz, and Taliyah Henderson. And along the way, it will be needed for more than just Coach Banghart to step up and provide knowledge and correctly guide the young college athletes.

Insert: Assistant Coach Cory McNeil.

Mar 22, 2024; Columbia, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart directs her team against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Check out McNeil's background and what he has been able to complete before UNC, found on GoHeels:

"We are thrilled to add Cory to our coaching staff and to the Carolina family,” UNC head coach Courtney Banghart said upon his hiring. “He is a proven winner, an experienced and talented coach, a dedicated skill developer, and an impactful recruiter. Cory brings upbeat and positive energy paired with a relentlessly competitive spirit. He will absolutely move our needle and we’re all excited to add this invaluable teammate to our Championship Pursuit.”

McNeill has made an impact at every stop. At ECU, he served as Associate Head Coach on Head Coach Kim McNeill’s staff and was part of a resurgence in the program, including a conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

Prior to that, he spent three seasons at Hartford, helping Hawks improve their win total in each season, culminating in a 23-11 mark in 2018-19 and the program’s first appearance in the WNIT since 2013.

At Virginia, McNeill served on Head Coach Joanne Boyle’s staff, helping the Cavaliers to a 90-71 record and three WNIT appearances, including back-to-back berths in 2015 and 2016. McNeill served as an assistant coach at Georgetown from 2007-11. The Hoyas earned back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths for the first time in program history in 2010 and 2011 and made a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2011. In addition, with McNeill’s prowess as a defensive coach, Georgetown became one of the nation’s leaders in forced turnovers and defensive field goal percentage.

His coaching career began at Coppin State. In five seasons, he led the Eagles to two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championships, three regular-season MEAC Championships, two NCAA Tournament berths and a WNIT appearance."

Mar 8, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart reacts to a play during the third quarter against NC State Wolfpack at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Based off what McNeil shared, per GoHeels, he seems to be satisfied North Carolina was the next move in his coaching career:

“It is an honor to join the UNC women’s basketball staff,” McNeill said. “I’m extremely excited to step foot in Chapel Hill and begin my journey as a Tar Heel. I’m looking forward to immediately contributing my experience with recruiting, player development and assisting Coach Banghart with my basketball acumen.

"I want to thank Coach Banghart for the opportunity to work alongside her and the staff in continuing the legacy of this storied program in the ACC and nationally.”

