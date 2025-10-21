All Tar Heels

UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: Boston College

Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels are set to take on Boston College during the last few days of 2025.

UNC women's basketball is scheduled to go toe-to-toe in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Monday, Dec 29, at 8 p.m. against Boston College. This outing happens just two days away from the last 24 hours of 2025, before New Year's Day arrives.

The Eagles will be the second ACC conference game on North Carolina's schedule, as the Louisville Cardinals travel to Chapel Hill on December 14.

All-time, the Tar Heels are 18-5 against Boston College — with a home record of 8-2, an away record of 7-3 and a conference record of 15-5. UNC is riding a two-game win streak after winning its last matchup earlier this year on March 6 on the road, 78-71. However, over the last 10 games, the Tar Heels are 6-4.

The largest margin of victory for UNC came on Jan 25, 2012, when it won 77-46. The smallest margin? Jan 9, 2011, when the Tar Heels won by a point, 84-83.

In total, North Carolina has scored 1,770 points and has an average of 77 points per contest. Boston College's last win came on Thursday, February 29, during the 2023-2024 season. The Eagles won 78-74 at home.

A Quick Rundown of Boston College's 2024-2025 Year

The 2024-2025 season ended with a 16-18 overall record for the Eagles, while going 6-12 during ACC play. Boston College, head coached by Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, had a 12-5 home record, a 3-10 road record, and went 1-3 on a neutral court.

Some of the schools Bernabei-McNamee's team won against were Lafayette, Sacred Heart, Northeastern, Providence, New Hampshire, Holy Cross, Virginia, UMass and more. However, it lost to Arkansas, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Duke and NC State. The Eagles' campaign ended at the hands of Villanova during the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Despite the losing record, Boston College had three players who averaged 12 or more points last season: T'Yana Todd, Dontavia Waggoner and Teya Sidberry. Todd, now at Ohio State, averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists — shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three.

Waggoner contributed with 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She shot 45.7 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. Sidberry, now at Texas under head coach Vic Schaefer, contributed with 12.5 points and seven rebounds — making 42.3 percent of her attempts from the field and 27.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

Bernabei-McNamee is entering her eighth season as head coach.

