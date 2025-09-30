UNC Women’s Hoops Schedule Breakdown: UNC Greensboro
North Carolina will take on UNC Greensboro in women's basketball on Sunday, November 23. The time for the matchup has not been decided. This would be UNC's sixth game of the season, where it would have already played NC Central, Elon, UCLA, Fairfield and NC A&T.
The Tar Heels and Spartans will be meeting for the seventh time in history, as UNC took the last outing by a score of 80-56 on December 12 of last year. And it holds an undefeated record against UNC Greensboro, 6-0.
The first matchup ever came on November 30, 2006, where the Tar Heels won in commanding fashion, 103-48. However, this was not the largest margin of victory, as that came almost 14 years later, on November 28, 2020. North Carolina defeated the Spartans, 95-35. And the smallest margin of victory happened on December 6, 2023, the Tar Heels won, 81-66. UNC has scored a total of 534 points, while averaging 89 per game.
Head coach Trina Patterson of UNC Greensboro spent time previously at Old Dominion (2013-2016) and Stanford as an assistant (2012-2024), and then Albany (2002-2010), Maryland Eastern Shore (1999-2000), and William & Mary (1991-1999) as a head coach. Now, since coaching the Spartans since 2016, Patterson has them them to seven SoCon Championships, in addition to recording three seasons with 20-plus victories.
How Did UNC Greensboro Perform During the 2024-2025 Campaign?
The Spartans finished with a 25-7 overall record at the end of the 2024-2025 college basketball season. They went 13-1 in the Southern Conference, 14-0 at home, 7-6 on the road and 4-1 on neutral courts. Some of UNC Greensboro's wins came against North Greenville, USC Upstate, Appalachian State, UNC Asheville, Livingstone, South Carolina State, Le Moyne. Its losses? UTSA, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, and Wake Forest, to name a few.
Jayde Gamble gave the Spartans a scoring boost, leading the team with 11.5 points per game, as well as 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Gamble shot 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. Next in line was Nya Smith, who added 10.9 points per game and 3.9 rebounds and one assist, while shooting 36.2 percent from the field and one assist.
UNC meets another in-state product once more early in the season, preparing for its eventual matchups against fellow Triangle schools, Duke and NC State.
