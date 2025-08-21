What Belichick Said About the Big Ten’s CFP Format Proposal
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick had his final fall camp media availability before the Tar Heels start fully preparing for TCU next week.
Belichick will coach in his first game as a college coach, whether as a head or assistant coach. However, the former eight-time Super Bowl champion may have entered college football in one of its most intriguing times. Not only do you have NIL and the transfer portal, but the talks of expanding the College Football Playoff have risen through the roof as of late.
What Did Belichick Say?
Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti's idea of a 24 or 28-team field has been the talk of town lately. Belichick was asked about the possibility of that and he gave a non-answer, but he did say he had a lot of respect for Petitti.
“I think that one is over my pay grade,” Belichick said. “I have a ton of respect for Tony. I think Tony’s done a great job as commissioner of the Big Ten. Greg (Sankey) in the SEC, for that matter. Whatever the conference commissioners and the NCAA, college presidents, decide is what they decide. I’m going to kind of back out of that one. Whatever it is, try to focus on getting our team ready to play this season the best I can here.
“I’m not sure I know all the information and the ramifications of those decisions. How it impacts academics, conference playoffs, and all else. I just don’t think I’m the right person for all that. But I’m not going to get into a debate with Tony Petitti, I have a ton of respect for Tony. If that’s his opinion, I’m sure he’s got a good basis for it.”
Given Belichick’s focus and his lack of college coaching experience before arriving at North Carolina, it is understandable he did not have the full answer.
Belichick’s ultimate goal is to lead the Tar Heels back to the postseason, but the process will be step by step. UNC opens the season on Monday night against TCU on Labor Day. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 9-4 season and return one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Josh Hoover. All eyes will be on Chapel Hill at 8 p.m. ET as ESPN broadcasts Belichick’s debut on the Tar Heels’ sideline.
