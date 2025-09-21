Three Observations From North Carolina’s Dreadful Showing Against UCF
Orlando, Fla. – North Carolina suffered its second loss of the season after it lost to UCF in a 34-9 blowout loss at the Acrisure Bounce House.
The Tar Heels (2-2) were outgained 366-217 in total offense. After rushing for nearly 200 yards in last week’s win over Richmond, Carolina managed just 63 yards on the ground and averaged 2.5 yards per carry.
UCF (3-0) led the entire game and it was in firm control the entire time. The lowest margin during the entire game was seven, when UCF scored its first touchdown.
In its two games against Power Four opponents — both TCU and UCF are members of the Big 12 — North Carolina has been outscored 82-23. The Tar Heels are also 0-8 all-time against Big 12 teams.
Here are my three observations from today’s game.
The Game Was Over by Halftime
I wasn’t the only person who thought this and there will be others saying this as well.
UCF outgained North Carolina 209-97 and built a 20-3 lead by halftime. With the Tar Heels having scored more than 20 points only once this season — a 41-point effort against FCS Richmond — there was little hope among UNC fans for a comeback.
The Knights jumped to a 13-0 lead after scoring on their opening drive and adding two field goals. Carolina’s offense struggled, throwing an interception and gaining just two yards on two first-quarter drives, averaging 0.3 yards per play.
UCF quarterback Tayven Javkson was 5-for-6 for 54 yards and finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.
The Knights also went 3-for-3 on first downs in the opening drive.
On UCF’s second touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half, North Carolina was flagged for defensive holding and roughing the passer, two costly penalties that extended the drive. The Knights capitalized on UNC’s mistakes when Jackson found a wide-open Kylan Fox for a 17-yard touchdown.
The Passing Game was Horrible … Again
Well, the passing game did no favors to Carolina all throughout the game. The Tar Heels threw for 154 yards, failing to pass for 200 yards or more once again, something that they have failed to do all year. In the first half, Gio Lopez completed seven of his 10 passing attempts for just 68 yards. Even worse, he threw two interceptions.
Max Johnson entered after Lopez appeared to be seriously hurt late in the third quarter and led UNC to its only scoring drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Paysour. But Johnson finished just 11 of 19 for 67 yards — 20 fewer than Lopez’s 87 — and posted a lower completion percentage, 57.9 compared with Lopez’s 78.6.
However, the offensive playcalling was a little more aggressive with Johnson in the game. However, Carolina was down by multiple touchdowns by that point.
North Carolina is Not A Good Football Team
The offense is flat-out dreadful. After Saturday’s debacle, the Tar Heels now have two games this season where they couldn’t even crack 300 yards. They haven’t thrown for 200 yards in a single contest—despite playing Charlotte and Richmond, opponents that should have been stat-padding blowouts. Instead, they turned into slogs.
How can anyone sell this team as “good” when it barely scraped by a bad Charlotte squad 20-3 and couldn’t even find the end zone in the second half?
Even worse, how can anyone know what North Carolina actually is when Belichick and the rest of the coaching staff seem clueless about what they have three or four weeks into the season? That uncertainty says it all—the Tar Heels are lost, and it shows every Saturday.
And here’s the harshest truth: there is no preseason in college football, unlike in the NFL. The games count, and Carolina is wasting them.
Special teams remain the lone bright spot. Beyond that, the Tar Heels’ offense is anemic, averaging less than 300 yards per outing, and the defense collapses like the Bad News Bears the moment it sees an opponent anywhere near its level.
If they make a bowl game, the students should rush Franklin Street.
