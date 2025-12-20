Three Ohio State Players UNC Must Keep Tabs On

For the first time in three weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be facing a formidable opponent when they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in State Farm Arena.

It will be a game with plenty of ramifications, as the Tar Heels need to shore up a few areas, with conference play starting in two weeks.

Ohio State presents a challenge for North Carolina and a good measuring stick for a team that has struggled with consistency . First and foremost, the Tar Heels want to win, but it is also an opportunity to improve in multiple areas.

With that being said, here are a few Ohio State players that North Carolina needs to take seriously heading into Saturday's contest.

Bruce Thornton

Dec 9, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) defends during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The senior guard is averaging career highs in points (21.8 per game), rebounds (5.0 per game), field goal percentage (60.2), three-point percentage (50.0), and free throw percentage (86.3). Thornton has been virtually unstoppable this season, and his experience has elevated his game to an elite level.

Ohio State does not possess a win over a notable opponent this season, but the Buckeyes are certainly capable of pulling off an upset win over the 12th-ranked Tar Heels on Saturday.

If the 6-foot-2, 216-pound guard can play at his tempo in the halfcourt offense, North Carolina will be in serious trouble. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, their ability to switch on every ball screen could stymie Thornton.

Christoph Tilly

Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) muscles past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) and forward David Mirkovic (0) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tilly has had an immediate impact since he arrived in the transfer portal this past offseason, averaging 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Against North Carolina, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound center's impact will be a major deciphering factor in the result of the game. Tilly predominantly operates near the basket and does not offer much outside the perimeter, shooting 12.9 percent from three-point range.

That will make it easier for Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson to marginalize the former Santa Clara center. If North Carolina can eliminate the Buckeyes' offense near the basket, it will have an increased chance of beating Ohio State.

Devin Royal

Nov 25, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Against North Carolina, forward and center play is paramount. If an opposing team does not possess a frontcourt that can combat the Veesaar-Wilson combination, it is going to be virtually impossible to defeat the Tar Heels.

Fortunately for Ohio State, Royal is an all-around forward, averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three-point range.

The frontcourt matchup between both teams will be a monumental factor throughout the course of the game.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis during UNC's 95-53 win over Winston-Salem State in an exhibition game on Oct. 29, 2025 | Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

