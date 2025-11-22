Which UNC Players to Watch in Duke Matchup
Saturday's matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils means much more than just the rivalry between the programs.
For Duke, this game is a tremendous opportunity to rebound and establish itself as a potential future contender in the ACC. The Blue Devils' aspirations for the ACC Championship game went out the window after suffering a blowout loss against Virginia.
Meanwhile, North Carolina is attempting to keep its postseason berth alive with a win at home against Duke. With a loss, the Tar Heels will be eliminated from bowl eligibility, as they have to win each of their final two games to clinch their spot in a bowl game.
With all of that laid out, here are several North Carolina players to keep a tab on during Saturday's contest against Duke.
QB - Gio Lopez
North Carolina's offense is not known for producing through the air, as Lopez has only completed 138 passes for 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Those types of numbers will not be remotely enough against the Blue Devils, who arguably possess the best transfer quarterback in the nation, Darian Mensah.
Duke's defense has been susceptible against the pass over the last three weeks, conceding 337.3 passing yards per game in that span.
Lopez will not come close to that output, but if he can account for multiple touchdowns through the air, the Tar Heels could have a fighting chance in this contest.
WR - Jordan Shipp
The low passing production demonstrated by Lopez greatly affects the wide receivers' ability to make a meaningful impact on the game.
Although Shipp is the leading receiver in multiple categories - receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns- his overall effectiveness and production are capped by Lopez's limitations
Nonetheless, the sophomore receiver's involvement in the game plan will be a telling sign of the result of the contest.
DE - Melkart Abou Jaoude
Jaoude has been one of the most impactful defensive transfers in 2025, leading the Tar Heels with 10 sacks this season.
As seen against Virginia, one way to throw Mensah off his game is by creating consistent pressure. The Cavaliers possess a good pass rush, but no one on that defensive line measures up to Jaoude.
The 6'5", 260-pound pass rusher is an athletic freak who can beat opposing offensive linemen with an assortment of moves. North Carolina's defense has been one of the most improved units throughout the course of the season, and Jaoude is the main catalyst for that unit's turnaround in the latter half of 2025.
