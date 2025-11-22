All Tar Heels

Which UNC Players to Watch in Duke Matchup

With the Tar Heels needing a win on Saturday, here are several players to watch for from North Carolina's perspective.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) hands the ball off to running back Davion Gause (37) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) hands the ball off to running back Davion Gause (37) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils means much more than just the rivalry between the programs.

For Duke, this game is a tremendous opportunity to rebound and establish itself as a potential future contender in the ACC. The Blue Devils' aspirations for the ACC Championship game went out the window after suffering a blowout loss against Virginia.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, North Carolina is attempting to keep its postseason berth alive with a win at home against Duke. With a loss, the Tar Heels will be eliminated from bowl eligibility, as they have to win each of their final two games to clinch their spot in a bowl game.

With all of that laid out, here are several North Carolina players to keep a tab on during Saturday's contest against Duke.

QB - Gio Lopez

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's offense is not known for producing through the air, as Lopez has only completed 138 passes for 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Those types of numbers will not be remotely enough against the Blue Devils, who arguably possess the best transfer quarterback in the nation, Darian Mensah.

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's defense has been susceptible against the pass over the last three weeks, conceding 337.3 passing yards per game in that span.

Lopez will not come close to that output, but if he can account for multiple touchdowns through the air, the Tar Heels could have a fighting chance in this contest.

WR - Jordan Shipp

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The low passing production demonstrated by Lopez greatly affects the wide receivers' ability to make a meaningful impact on the game.

Although Shipp is the leading receiver in multiple categories - receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns- his overall effectiveness and production are capped by Lopez's limitations

Nonetheless, the sophomore receiver's involvement in the game plan will be a telling sign of the result of the contest.

DE - Melkart Abou Jaoude

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jaoude has been one of the most impactful defensive transfers in 2025, leading the Tar Heels with 10 sacks this season.

As seen against Virginia, one way to throw Mensah off his game is by creating consistent pressure. The Cavaliers possess a good pass rush, but no one on that defensive line measures up to Jaoude.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) sacks Richmond Spiders quarterback Kyle Wickersham (16) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6'5", 260-pound pass rusher is an athletic freak who can beat opposing offensive linemen with an assortment of moves. North Carolina's defense has been one of the most improved units throughout the course of the season, and Jaoude is the main catalyst for that unit's turnaround in the latter half of 2025.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.