Two Former USC Trojans Inducted Into College Baseball Hall of Fame

On June 18, the College Baseball Foundation (CBF) announced the 21 inductees for the 2026 class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame. The class includes 16 players, two coaches, two umpires and a special contributor.

For eligibility, players must be out of college for 15 years and have completed one year at a two-year institution (CCCAA, NJCAA), a four-year NCAA (Division I, II or III) or NAIA institution. For coaches, they must either be retired for two years or active, while being no less than 75 years old.

From outstanding college athletes to professional players in Major League Baseball, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson, Miss., seen Thursday, April 25, 2024, highlights the best. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Class of 2026 represents excellence across every level of our game—from legendary players and championship coaches to dedicated umpires and lifelong contributors whose impact extends far beyond the field,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Craig Ramsey said. “Their achievements helped shape the history of college baseball, and their stories will inspire future generations of student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Joining the group of players are two former Trojan pitchers: Brent Strom and Bruce Gardner. The addition of Strom and Gardner make it 12 Trojan representatives in the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Brent Strom: Pitcher (1968-1970)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom. | Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

The California native started his collegiate career at San Diego City College. Then he transferred to USC where he was coached by Trojans legend Rod Dedeaux. Strom played a pivotal role on the mound during the Trojans’ two NCAA National Championship runs.

In 1968, the left-handed pitcher earned two victories including a one run, three hits, 13 strikeout performance (9.1 innings pitched) in the championship game versus Southern Illinois. Then in 1970, Strom threw a three-hit complete game in the Trojans’ 2–1 victory over Ohio University.

Strom earned First-Team All-American (1970) honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and The Sporting News. He was also selected to the First-Team All Pac Eight and ABCA’s First-Team All-District in 1969 and 1970. He ended his Trojan career ranked second in wins (35) and second in strikeouts per inning (9.16).

The New York Mets drafted Strom third overall in the 1970 MLB Draft. He pitched in the majors from 1972-1977. Strom’s career was cut short due to an arm injury and he became the second pitcher in baseball history to get Tommy John surgery. He transitioned to coaching – Houston Astros (2014-2021) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2022-2024) – mentoring the likes of Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander.

Hall of Fame recognition for more of the men who helped build the greatest tradition in college baseball ✌️



The 2026 class for the College Baseball Hall of Fame was announced today and Trojan greats Brent Strom and Bruce Gardner will be inducted, giving USC a total of 12… https://t.co/TLEUOW3mR1 pic.twitter.com/brLe0ZLBvk — USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) June 18, 2026

Bruce Gardner: Pitcher (1958-1960)

Gardner remains one of the most accomplished pitchers in program history. He has a career record of 40-5, 367.1 innings pitched (third all-time), 281 strikeouts (fifth all-time) and is the single-season record holder (1960) of 18 wins, 182.2 innings pitched and 135 strikeouts.

As a freshman, Gardner went 10-0 and won USC Freshman Athlete of the Year. In 1958, Gardner led the Trojans to a national championship with a 13-1 record on the mound and 2.62 ERA. His performance got him named to the All-NCAA Tournament Team, NCAA District Eight All Star Team and he received All-America honors.

Then in 1959, Gardner went 9-2 with a 2.83 ERA. In his final season (1960), he went 18-2 with a 2.71 ERA, earned First-Team All-America honors and was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team. In all three seasons, Gardner was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams.

Following graduation, Gardner spent time in the minor league playing for Edmonton, Regina, Hobbs, Reno, Montreal, Great Falls, Spokane and Salem. Then he had to fulfill his military obligation at Fort Ord, Calif. In 1962, Gardner sustained an injury to his pitching arm which ended his baseball career. After being officially released in 1964, Gardner became a physical education teacher and junior varsity baseball coach at Dorsey High School.

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