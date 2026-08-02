Former USC Trojan Eyeing Return After Latest Eligibility Injunction

On July 31, Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that will give Division I athletes a fifth year of eligibility. The ruling ​will cover athletes "who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division ‌I ⁠sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA's prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season."

With the ball rolling, a former USC wide receiver is eying a return.

Jay Fair: Wide Receiver

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jay Fair (9) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per USC insider Shotgun Spratling, former USC receiver Jay Fair is seeking a fifth-year opportunity. Fair confirmed the news on Aug. 1 via social media.

Fair started his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers in 2022. As a true freshman, he appeared in 10 games and recorded two receptions for 34 yards. In his sophomore year, Fair was second in receptions (31) and posted 324 yards and two touchdowns. He also had six starts and played in all 13 games.

Then in 2024, the Texas native transferred to Southern Cal. During his junior campaign, Fair recorded eight receptions, 78 yards and a score through eight games.

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jay Fair (5) runs against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headlining plus Tanook Hines making a push, the room was too crowded for Fair and he struggled to find a significant role. In his final year, Fair had one reception and appeared in eight games.

Fair joined 17 Trojans in USC’s Pro Day back in March but was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If th former Trojan is looking to return to Southern Cal, he may face the same problem he faced in 2025. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is the veteran presence in the wide receiver room while Hines is the lone returner that is looking to step up as a No. 1 option. There are also true freshmen like Boobie Feaster, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley who have generated a lot of buzz during the spring.

Potential Road Block for Fifth-Year Eligible Athletes

According to Sweeney, 2022 high school graduates or those who have exhausted their college eligibility are entitled to a fifth-year like those who were affected by the COVID pandemic and other classes who will benefit from the new “5-for-5” rule.

"They will suffer irreparable harm without issuance of an injunction," Sweeney wrote in her decision. "And the balance of equities, as well as the ​public interest, favor them. They are entitled to the injunctive relief they seek."

With immediate eligibility being granted, the NCAA views the ruling as an addition to the current chaos. At the moment, the NCAA is facing a bi-partian bill known as the Save College Sports Act and is still dealing with the aftermath of the House v. NCAA settlement. Both the settlement and the bill are looking to set a firm number on eligibility. The ruling can also interfere with the settlement’s new rules of roster limits.

"The court's decision to certify a nationwide class and grant sweeping injunctive relief with virtually no evidence, and without witness testimony or even so much as a hearing, invites further chaos in college sports and irreparably harms thousands of student-athletes already on campus," chief legal officer Scott Bearby wrote in a memo on Aug. 1.

Bearby added that the NCAA will be appealing the Colorado order.

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