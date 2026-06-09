Three USC Trojan Baseball Players That Could Leave for MLB Draft

On June 7, USC baseball’s 2026 campaign ended in a tough 4-3 loss to North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. While it was not the outcome the Trojans wanted, it's hard to deny the future that the program is currently building towards – first 40-win season in over two decades (40-18), back-to-back 30-plus win seasons, second consecutive regional appearance and a regional win. Now they must prepare for their next challenge: losing players to the MLB.

The first round of the 2026 MLB Draft will kickoff on July 11. For collegiate players, they must either complete their junior year or be 21 years old. USC currently has 15 players on the roster that are eligible to be drafted but these three Trojans have a good chance of suiting up in the major league.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate a grand slam by USC infielder Dean Carpentier (6) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Mason Edwards: Left-Handed Pitcher, Junior

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards is widely regarded as Southern Cal’s best draft prospect, appearing in national draft rankings and prospect boards as a top-30 overall pick. The California native comes in at 6-2, 190 pounds, which is the standard build for major league pitchers.

The ace came out the gate hot for the Trojans in his freshman year, appearing in 20 games and starting in four of them. He finished the season with 52 strikeouts, 19 walks with opponents batting .265 against him in 37.2 total innings. Then in his sophomore campaign, Edwards made 12 appearances and four starts with 46 strikeouts, a 3.86 ERA, and an opponent batting average of .204 in 32.2 total innings.

Edwards’ historic 2026 campaign is the main reason he is a top prospect:

All-Big Ten First Team

Big Ten Pitcher of the Year

Finalist honors for the National Pitcher of the Year

Led the NCAA in strikeouts (164) and strikeouts per nine innings (15.93) in the regular season

Had a scoreless streak of 29.2 consecutive innings

Overall record of 15-2 with 169 strikeouts, 49 walks, 54 hits and 22 earned-runs in 95.2 innings pitched

Jack Basseer: Outfielder, Senior

USC outfielder Jack Basseer hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-1, 200 pound outfielder started his first two years of his collegiate career at Pepperdine (freshman) and TCU (sophomore). Then in 2025, Basseer went back to his home state to play for the Trojans and quickly became one of their most reliable hitters.

During his junior year, Basseer posted .287/.351/.513, 29 runs, 43 hits, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles, a triple and seven home runs in 44 games (36 starts).

This past season, Basseer cemented himself as the Trojans’ best hitter with a .364 batting average, 33 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 10 home runs, two triples and 14 doubles while leading USC with an 1.151 OPS in the regular season. The performance earned him All-Big Ten first team honors.

Kevin Takeuchi: Infield/Outfield, Junior

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Similar to Edwards, Kevin Takeuchi is a full-bred Trojan. During his freshman year, Takeuchi slashed .289/.367/.472 for 52 hits, 40 RBIs, 28 runs, 17 doubles, two triples and four home runs and 14 multiple-hit games in 51 game appearances with 48 starts. He finished the season selected to the Pac 12 All-Tournament Team.

The California native went on to become a productive, everyday player for the Trojans. In his sophomore campaign, Takeuchi appeared in 29 games (28 starts) and recorded 27 hits, 19 RBIs, 16 runs, eight doubles, one triple and a home run for .241/.310/.357.

Takeuchi finished his junior season with a total of 66 runs, 77 hits, 61 RBIs, 19 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for a .314 batting average.

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