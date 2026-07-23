Biggest Breakout Candidate at Every USC Trojans Position Ahead of Fall Camp
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The USC Trojans feature familiar faces ready to take the next step with their potential. Quarterback Jayden Maiava rises as the first name, followed by last season's big surprise at running back King Miller.
But the two-deep already looks ready to become altered during fall camp. Especially amid some notable losses at wide receiver and the defensive side.
Time to dive into who's a prime breakout candidate this fall, including some newcomers.
Quarterback: Jayden Maiava
This is a no brainer here, considering that Maiava enters his third season with coach Lincoln Riley's system.
That means USC fans are anticipating the following in order: Maiava dominates Big Ten competition, he leads the nation in either touchdowns, yards or both, and he cements his case as a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Season three in the land of troy should be where Maiava maximizes his potential, barring a season-ending injury.
Running Back: Deshonne Redeaux
Now for the first surprise breakout candidate. Even in a position room that saw Miller go from walk-on to stats leader.
Except the secret is out on Miller. He'll be taken more seriously this fall with teams trying to crowd the box against him.
Yes, Waymond Jordan will earn his carries. But Redeaux brings extra juice and rises as an explosive check down receiver option. Plus Oaks Christian stars have traditionally done well at USC, so Redeaux figures to breakout down the road...which looks like now.
Wide Receiver: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Returning wide receiver Tanook Hines is guaranteed to get his touches with Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane off to the NFL. Prized transfer from North Carolina State Terrell Anderson is getting the ball too.
But four-star signing from Mater Dei Kayden Dixon-Wyatt earns the chance to start out as the third option for this Air Raid offense before working his way to the leading wideout in the room.
Dixon-Wyatt attacks the football in flight but can adjust his body on short throws. He presents advanced separation on his routes too against defenders. He's got a chance to follow USC legend Amon-Ra St. Brown as the next Mater Dei star to thirve in the land of troy.
Tight End: Mark Bowman
Bowman either becomes the second tight end next to returning junior Josiah Jefferson or the top tight end in USC's offense.
The latter looks bound to happen for the other megastar from Mater Dei. Bowman presents some freakish attributes that has fans and even recruiting analysts comparing him to a younger version of Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers.
Riley is going to take advantage of Bowman's elite breaks on his routes and advanced catch radius. Look for him to rise as an early red zone target.
Offensive Line: Tobias Raymond
USC lures back all five offensive linemen in comprising one of the nation's most experienced units.
Few carry the versatility of the Ventura, California, native Tobias Raymond.
Raymond bounced from left guard and both tackle spots. He'll settle more comfortably at his natural left guard spot now that he's heading towards his NFL Draft eligible season at USC.
Defensive Line: Jahkeem Stewart
No one on the USC defensive line attacked the offseason harder than Stewart.
He first turned heads by working with Dallas Cowboys pass rush consultant Brandon Jordan in late June. Then he pulled up to the Sack Summit in Las Vegas with Raiders star Maxx Crosby and other NFL veterans.
New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson gains a sharpened pass rusher in Stewart here. Meaning he won't rely on run stuffing after getting his feet wet last season as a true freshman.
Linebacker: Elijah Newby
Newby enters a critical season three this fall. Especially with Patterson bringing a system that often benefits tall and speedy linebackers like the Connecticut native.
Desman Stephens II is already expected to lead this linebacker room. Washington transfer Deven Bryant thived outside of his diminutive 5-11 frame in the Big Ten.
But Patterson likely will turn to a third linebacker when the situation is needed. That's where Newby can rise as that option and seal off angles with his quickness.
Defensive Back: Jontez Williams
USC needs a ballhawk for this Patterson-led 4-2-5 unit. Seems fitting that the former Big 12 head coach can lean into a past star from the conference.
Williams established himself as a takeaway artist in Ames, Iowa. His quick feet and smooth hip transitions allow him to hover over wide receivers for long periods too. He brings five career interceptions over to USC.
The 5-11 cornerback is limited in press coverage due to stiff hips. But Patterson will find ways to use him correctly especially when it's time to take on Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana's deep core of wideouts.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna