What USC Coach Andy Stankiewicz Said As Trojans Face Elimination Game

The USC Trojans vs. Texas State Bobcats Regional game came down to the wire. The win was sealed off by the bat of Bobcats third baseman Chase Mora at the top of the ninth inning.

The two-run home run gave the Bobcats a 5-4 victory over the Trojans, setting up a Lone Star showdown versus Texas A&M on May 30.

USC’s Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC coach Andy Stankiewicz shared a blunt message about toughness as the Trojans prepare for a quick turnaround in an elimination game vs. Lamar at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on May 30.

“Tough one. We knew it was going to be tough…We knew we were playing against a good ball club,” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz said during the postgame press conference. “Back-and-forth. A well played ball game. We left some runners in scoring position, like to have those back. But [Texas State] made some pitches when they needed to.”

Back-and-Forth Battle Ends in the Ninth Inning

After a scoreless first inning, the Bobcats got on the board first at the top of the second. Mora’s sacrifice hit brought in first baseman Jaquae Stewart to get a 1-0 lead.

In response, the Trojans went on to score in three consecutive innings. During the bottom of the second, an error by TXST shortstop Brady Boles allowed catcher Isaac Cadena to score. Then at the bottom of the third, outfielder Jack Basseer’s single brought in Augie Lopez, putting USC up 2-1. The hot streak ended at the bottom of the fourth after Abbrie Covarrubias homered to left field, extending the Trojans’ lead 3-1.

USC meets on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans’ two-run lead was short lived. Boles’ second at-bat was a homer, bringing in left fielder Jackson Cotton to tie the game 3-3 at the top of the fifth. Entering the eighth inning, both teams were at a deadlock. Then at the bottom of the inning, Adrian Lopez sent the ball to right field, putting the Trojans back on top 4-3.

With his third at-bat of the evening, Mora went deep center-field to bring him and Justin Vossos home, taking a 5-4 lead at the top of the ninth. The Trojans weren’t able to produce any hits and lost after Dean Carpentier lined out to third.

Rough Night At-Bat for Trojan Offense

Through the first seven innings, the Trojans left runners in scoring position and ended the game going 1-for-14 in scoring opportunities. A couple of pick-offs also halted the Trojans' momentum. The Trojans offense was struck out a total of 12 times, striking out six times in the final 3 2/3 innings.

Covarrubias was the Trojans' best batter of the night, going 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout.

“They can pitch…Gotta give credit where credit's due. We gotta be a bit tougher in those at-bats, move the ball forward,” Stankiewicz admitted. "We had some opportunities to get some ones but we hit some balls pretty good."

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TXST starting pitcher Ryan Markwardt allowed three hits, two runs and threw four strikeouts in three innings while Wade Cooper closed out the game with two hits, a run, a walk and five strikeouts (three innings pitched). In total, the Bobcats’ bullpen had allowed 10 hits and four runs, four walks and only two errors

"One of your goals is to get runners to third base with less than two. Puts pressure on the defense and we did that...We executed fine to get runners where we needed to get them. The second part of that is getting them across home plate and that's the part we didn't do as well tonight."

The Trojans will now face Lamar in an elimination game at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on May 30.

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