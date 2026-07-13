Former USC Trojans Infielder Adrian Lopez Transfers to Big Ten Rival

USC’s baseball program returned to center stage during his historic run in the 2026 season – an overall record of 48-18, nationally ranked bullpen, snapped a two-decade long drought with their College Station Regional victory and a Super Regional appearance. Just as the Trojans were starting to build momentum for the future, the offseason might have changed the Trojans’ trajectory.

The 2026 MLB Draft and the transfer portal put a dent in the Trojans’ roster. One of Southern Cal’s biggest losses to the portal was infielder Adrian Lopez, who announced his departure from USC on June 29.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Caden Hunter (22) high-fives teammates after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of July 12, the former Trojan will take his talents to the USC’s longtime rival, the Oregon Ducks. Oregon finished the 2026 season with an overall record of 43-18, hosted and won the Eugene Regional and made an appearance in the Super Regionals. The Ducks also went 2-1 versus the Trojans during the regular season.

Adrian Lopez’s Importance to the Trojans

Throughout the 2026 season, the California native served as the middle-of-the-order anchor due to his consistent batting and ability to produce runs. Although Augie Lopez and Mason Edwards garnered most of the attention during the Trojans’ postseason run, Lopez’s consistency gave life to their struggling offense.

In the playoffs, Lopez accounted for nine runs, eight hits, five RBI, a double, a triple and two home runs.

Through 65 games, the former Trojan posted 68 runs, 77 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 47 RBI, a .304 batting average and an OPS .915.

USC Trojans Lost to the Transfer Portal

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz approaches the mound to coach his team in the ninth inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The college baseball transfer portal opened on June 1 and closed on June 30. On June 29, the Trojans had a total of 14 players in the portal – seven position players and seven pitchers.

By July 11, Southern Cal lost a total of 15 players to the portal, per 247Sports:

Isaac Cadena (Clemson)

Ben Cushnie (Oregon State)

Nolan Eberwein (Saint Mary's)

Michael Ebner (Oregon)

Gavin Lauridsen (Vanderbilt)

Adrian Lopez (Oregon)

Augie Lopez

Matthew Morrell (San Diego State)

Maddox Riske (Utah)

Garren Rizzo (San Diego State)

Jarett Sabol (Minnesota)

Jake Sekany (Saint Mary's)

Will Stickney

Richard Tejeda (Cal State Fullerton)

Diego Velazquez (LSU)

Trojans Lost to the MLB Draft

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Trojans were drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Ace Mason Edwards, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, was selected in the second round (No. 47) by the Athletics. He finished the 2026 season with 95.2 innings pitched, 2.07 ERA, 169 strikeouts and an 8-0 record.

Catcher Augie Lopez, who originally entered the transfer portal, was drafted at No. 305 in Round 10 by the San Diego Padres. Lopez was a dynamic player for the Trojans’ offense, posting 50 runs, 63 hits, 14 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 RBI, .278 batting average and an OPS of .954.

The Trojans also lost two other bullpen members – their No. 2 pitcher in Grant Govel. Govel was selected at No. 568 (Round 16) by the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-handed pitcher Adam Troy to the Philadelphia Phillies (Round 17, No. 519).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.