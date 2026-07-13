Former USC Trojans Infielder Adrian Lopez Transfers to Big Ten Rival
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USC’s baseball program returned to center stage during his historic run in the 2026 season – an overall record of 48-18, nationally ranked bullpen, snapped a two-decade long drought with their College Station Regional victory and a Super Regional appearance. Just as the Trojans were starting to build momentum for the future, the offseason might have changed the Trojans’ trajectory.
The 2026 MLB Draft and the transfer portal put a dent in the Trojans’ roster. One of Southern Cal’s biggest losses to the portal was infielder Adrian Lopez, who announced his departure from USC on June 29.
As of July 12, the former Trojan will take his talents to the USC’s longtime rival, the Oregon Ducks. Oregon finished the 2026 season with an overall record of 43-18, hosted and won the Eugene Regional and made an appearance in the Super Regionals. The Ducks also went 2-1 versus the Trojans during the regular season.
Adrian Lopez’s Importance to the Trojans
Throughout the 2026 season, the California native served as the middle-of-the-order anchor due to his consistent batting and ability to produce runs. Although Augie Lopez and Mason Edwards garnered most of the attention during the Trojans’ postseason run, Lopez’s consistency gave life to their struggling offense.
In the playoffs, Lopez accounted for nine runs, eight hits, five RBI, a double, a triple and two home runs.
Through 65 games, the former Trojan posted 68 runs, 77 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 47 RBI, a .304 batting average and an OPS .915.
USC Trojans Lost to the Transfer Portal
The college baseball transfer portal opened on June 1 and closed on June 30. On June 29, the Trojans had a total of 14 players in the portal – seven position players and seven pitchers.
By July 11, Southern Cal lost a total of 15 players to the portal, per 247Sports:
- Isaac Cadena (Clemson)
- Ben Cushnie (Oregon State)
- Nolan Eberwein (Saint Mary's)
- Michael Ebner (Oregon)
- Gavin Lauridsen (Vanderbilt)
- Adrian Lopez (Oregon)
- Augie Lopez
- Matthew Morrell (San Diego State)
- Maddox Riske (Utah)
- Garren Rizzo (San Diego State)
- Jarett Sabol (Minnesota)
- Jake Sekany (Saint Mary's)
- Will Stickney
- Richard Tejeda (Cal State Fullerton)
- Diego Velazquez (LSU)
Trojans Lost to the MLB Draft
Four Trojans were drafted in the 2026 MLB Draft.
Ace Mason Edwards, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, was selected in the second round (No. 47) by the Athletics. He finished the 2026 season with 95.2 innings pitched, 2.07 ERA, 169 strikeouts and an 8-0 record.
Catcher Augie Lopez, who originally entered the transfer portal, was drafted at No. 305 in Round 10 by the San Diego Padres. Lopez was a dynamic player for the Trojans’ offense, posting 50 runs, 63 hits, 14 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 RBI, .278 batting average and an OPS of .954.
The Trojans also lost two other bullpen members – their No. 2 pitcher in Grant Govel. Govel was selected at No. 568 (Round 16) by the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-handed pitcher Adam Troy to the Philadelphia Phillies (Round 17, No. 519).
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy