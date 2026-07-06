USC Pitcher Andrew Johnson Turns Heads With Team USA Honor

Andrew Johnson has made USC Trojans baseball history. The sophomore right-handed pitcher became the first USC player to be named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team since 2005 when former Trojans pitcher Ian Kennedy made the team.

Johnson earned a spot on the team following an impressive performance during the training camp trials. Johnson also earned a roster spot following his performance during the five-game Stars vs. Stripes series, which lasted until the Fourth of July.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his three appearances during the Stars vs. Stripes series, Johnson allowed only three hits and one run in five innings, along with recording five strikeouts. Johnson now joins a 28-man USA Collegiate National Team roster that is scheduled to compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium from July 11-15 in Taiwan.

Johnson and Team USA will face Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Japan in group play on July 11 to 13. The semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played July 14 to 15.

Johnson's 2026 Season With USC Trojans

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson’s sophomore season for the Trojans was an impressive one on the mound as he proved to be a reliable pitcher for USC coach Andy Stankiewicz. Throughout the season, Johnson played in the shadow of Mason Edwards and Grant Govel before putting on a show in the Trojans' run to the Chapel Hill Super Regional against the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were a top-five seed in the tournament.

On the mound this season, Johnson finished the season with a 7-2 record, a 3.23 ERA, and 85 strikeouts. It was the postseason, however, in which Johnson began to shine. During the Trojans' NCAA Tournament run, Johnson was USC’s top pitcher. In 20.2 innings pitched for the Trojans, Johnson allowed five runs and recorded a 2.18 ERA.

Courtesy of Johnson’s performance, the Trojans came one game short of reaching the College World Series as they fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels 4-3 in a winner-take-all heartbreaker in the Chapel Hill Super Regional. The Trojans finished the 2026 season with a 48-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play.

Andrew Johnson’s Role Entering 2027 Season for USC Trojans

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With star pitcher Mason Edwards considered one of the top pitching prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft and unlikely to return to USC next season, Johnson becomes the focus on the mound for Stankiewicz.

Expect sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Govel to take a step forward for the Trojans next season. This past season for the Trojans, Govel had a 2.93 ERA and a 10-2 pitching record with 96 strikeouts.

Entering the 2027 season, the Trojans look to remain one of the top teams in the Big Ten, as there is much optimism about the future of USC’s baseball program under Stankiewicz despite the transfer portal losses of junior infielder Adrian Lopez, sophomore catcher Augie Lopez, and junior catcher Isaac Cadena.

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