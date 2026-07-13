Where USC Trojans Baseball Players Were Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is officially in the books, and several players from coach Andy Stankiewicz's USC Trojans baseball program heard their names called. A total of four Trojans players were selected in the draft. Here’s a look at where the four Trojans players were selected in the draft.

USC Trojans Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Round 2, Pick 47 - Athletics - LHP - Mason Edwards

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC star left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft. Edwards was the first Trojan to hear his name called. This past season for the Trojans, Edwards was arguably one of the best pitchers in college baseball, winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

This past season for the Trojans, Edwards helped lead USC to the doorstep of reaching the College World Series, as they lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels in three games in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Edwards finished the season with a remarkable 1.97 ERA and 159 strikeouts, going an undefeated 8-0 on the mound for the Trojans.

Round 10, Pick 305 - San Diego Padres - Catcher - Augie Lopez

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans catcher Augie Lopez (24) puts the ball in play during the seventh inning against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the conclusion of the 2026 college baseball season, Trojans catcher Augie Lopez entered the transfer portal. In addition to departing the Trojans, Lopez was also selected in the 10th round of the draft at No. 305 overall by the San Diego Padres.

During the 2026 season with the Trojans, Lopez recorded 19 home runs, 57 RBIs, and had a .274 batting average. Now, Lopez decides where he'll transfer while deciding whether to maintain his college eligibility or go to the MLB.

Round 16, Pick 468 - Pittsburgh Pirates - RHP - Grant Govel

Another Trojan pitcher selected in the draft was USC right-handed pitcher Grant Govel. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Govel in the 16th round of the draft at No. 468 overall. In his sophomore season with the Trojans, Govel took a massive step forward, finishing the year with a 2.93 ERA and 96 strikeouts. Govel went 10-2 on the mound for the Trojans.

Round 17, Pick 519 - Philadelphia Phillies - RHP - Adam Troy

The final Trojan to be selected in the draft was right-handed pitcher Adam Troy, who was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 519 overall in the 17th round. Troy, in his one season with the Trojans, recorded a 4.56 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Troy went 1-4 on the mound for the Trojans this past season.

Will These Four Players Selected Return to Trojans Next Season?

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Edwards is expected to join the Athletics farm system as one of the top pitching prospects in the draft, the other three players selected could maintain their college eligibility and return to the Trojans. Lopez, Govel, and Troy have until July 27 to decide whether to return to the Trojans or depart for the MLB.

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