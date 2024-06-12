USC Basketball: 2 Incoming Freshmen Among ESPN's Top 55 in Country
Two of USC men's basketball incoming freshmen have earned top-55 rankings according to ESPN. Isaiah Elohim, was ranked No. 55 while Jalen Shelley was ranked No. 50 on ESPN's top 100 players in the country coming out of high school.
Both Elohim and Shelley are four-star recruits who signed with the Trojans back in April, after Eric Musselman was hired as USC's next head coach following the departure of Andy Enfield.
The 6-foot-5 Elohim hails from Sierra Canyon High School in New York and is originally from Kingston, New York. Elohim originally committed to Arkansas and signed his letter of intent to play there, but de-committed to follow Musselman to USC. He was a top-10 recruit coming out of California in this class.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-9 forward Shelley is a top-5 recruit out of Texas/Missouri, having played high school basketball at Link Academy in Missouri. He is originally from Little Elm, Texas. Like Elohim, Shelley originally was committed to Arkansas, but de-committed to follow Musselman to the Trojans.
It's great for USC that they were able to bring in two top recruits, especially with the unexpected departure of Enfield, which caused major changes for the program. They lost their highest rated recruit of the class, Trent Perry, who flipped his commitment to UCLA after Enfield left.
After practically the entire Trojans roster left once Enfield departed, USC managed to regroup by signing Elohim, Shelley, and transfers Josh Cohen, Desmond Claude, Terrance Williams II, and Saint Thomas.
