USC Basketball: Trojans Hire 2 New Staffers Under Eric Mussleman
USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman has made significant additions to his coaching staff. The Trojans have brought on board Michael Reutt, a seasoned assistant athletic director for men's basketball operations, and Titus Shelton, a highly experienced director of video.
USC announced the hires via Twitter/X.
Musselman's strategic moves are aimed at propelling USC to the top of college basketball. With Reutt's extensive experience and successful track record at Stanford University, USC is poised for a significant boost. His three-year tenure as the program's director of operations and administration speaks volumes about his capabilities.
Reutt has years of experience working in many programs like Virginia Tech, East Tennessee State, and the University of Idaho. Reutt has three years of experience with TopConnect Leaders, an organization that helps prepare and educate those for leadership roles.
Shelton is also making his way to SoCal from Fresno State. He was the director of player development (video coordinator) in Fresno for the last six years and hails from Fresno as well. Shelton has coaching and playing experience, playing for Cal Poly from 2005-09.
The USC Trojans are ushering in a new college basketball era as they move to the Big 10 Conference. USC will have a lot to prove, and Musselman is leaving no stone unturned.
More Trojans: Bronny James Could Consider More Invites For Potential NBA Draft Workouts